Since his entry to the NBA, Phoenix Suns' franchise star Devin Booker has always made his love for automobiles obvious as he's seen pulling up to PHX Arena in a fresh ride every time. Aside from the typical Ferrari or McLaren that many super athletes are seen driving, Devin Booker is an old soul with an old taste, oftentimes favoring his older Chevrolet models over flashier options. He partnered with his favorite vehicle brand to release a three-pack of Nike Blazer sneakers to celebrate his hobby turned obsession.

Devin Booker is one of the more fashion-forward players in the NBA today and it's apparent through his signature sneaker with Nike, the Nike Book 1. The Book 1 has grown a reputation on the court with Devin Booker rocking his own PE (player exclusive) versions of the sneakers, but they've also gained massive popularity as a lifestyle sneaker off the court.

Booker has been seen in numerous cars throughout his time living in Phoenix, but he particularly treasures his Chevy models. Owning a 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS, a 1973 Chevrolet Caprice convertible, and a 1970 Chevrolet K5 Blazer named “Uncle Larry,” it only made sense for the two sides to join together and combine Booker's love of cars with his eye for fashion.

Devin Booker x Chevrolet x Nike Blazer

The Devin Booker x Chevrolet collection is inspired by Devin’s three vintage 1972 Chevrolet Blazers taking the iconic colors Dark Gold Leaf, Surf Blue, and Team Dark Green and applying them to the Book 1 and Blazer Low 🔥 https://t.co/AGeoaEibvl pic.twitter.com/hZ0x5URYbD — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) April 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Devin Booker teased more colorways of the Chevrolet x Nike Book 1 and Nike Blazer 👀 https://t.co/AGeoaEibvl pic.twitter.com/kyotU7p52l — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) April 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Nike Blazer is a popular lifestyle sneaker that originally released in 1973. The shoes resemble an old-school basketball shoe with a flat treaded bottom and a thing canvas upper. This particular pack will feature three colorways: Dark Gold Leaf, Surf Blue, and Team Dark Green. The shoes resemble each one of Booker's Chevy Blazer vehicles and come complete with a thick suede along the uppers, meant to mimic the interior. The shoes feature contrasting white, gum, and dark gum outsoles to further the look.

Finer details will include the Chevrolet emblem along each tongue, along with silver Chevrolet hang tags included in the packaging. Booker's signature Nike Book 1 will also come in three Chevy-inspired colorways along with special Americana-heritage packaging for each release. Finally, Chevrolet will release several apparel items centered around the collaboration.

The Nike Blazer x Chevrolet collection is set to release April 22, 2025 via Nike SNKRS app and very select Nike retailers. The Nike Blazer will retail for $100 while the Nike Book 1 models will retail at $150. Expect these to be very limited in their nature, so don't sleep on your chance to be a part of this exciting collaboration!