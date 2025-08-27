With rumors of the follow-up Nike Book 2 already circulating around the internet, Phoenix Suns' all-time leading scorer Devin Booker still has unfinished business with his debut Nike Book 1. Known for its timeless and simple design, the shoe lends itself to an infinite amount of possibilities in terms of colorways. This upcoming “Air Safari” pair utilizes a classic color scheme popularized by Nike throughout the years.

First arriving in February 2024, the Nike Book 1 has grown into one of the most popular basketball silhouettes in the game over the last year and half. Devin Booker always continues to reimagine unique colorways for his player exclusives worn on the court, but the public has seen a fair share of these sneakers come to fruition through a public release.

Up next, the Nike Book 1 will don the classic “Safari” color ensemble, popularized by the Nike Air Max 1, the Nike LeBron line, and numerous collaborations throughout the years.

Nike Book 1 “Safari”

Nike Book 1 “Safari” is releasing on September 2 🐆 pic.twitter.com/ciqz77Bu6K — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) August 26, 2025

The “Air Safari” colorway of the Nike Book 1 will be characterized by Black/Black-Monarch for the classic safari look accented by the vibrant, burnt orange hue. The main saddle, heel, and eyelets panel will come in smooth black leather to contrast the other aspects. The mudguard, lower heel, and ankle collar will all feature the textured safari pattern, resembling the camouflage of several safari animal species.

The shoes carry on with the iconic Monarch or burnt orange color covering the toebox and inner sockliner. The oversized Nike Swoosh is outlined in white to match the midsole, while a black outsole finishes the base. All in all, this is certainly a clean take on an already classic colorway that usually works on each sneaker it graces.

The Nike Book 1 “Air Safari” is available September 2, 2025 for a slightly elevated retail tag $155. The shoes will drop via Nike SNKRS app and select Nike platforms, coming in full size runs to accommodate your whole team.