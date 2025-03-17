Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has his team sitting in fourth place among Eastern Conference rivals, poising themselves for yet another run to the NBA Finals. It's also a momentous few days for the Greek Freak as he recently teased his newest signature creation from Nike. Soon after releasing the Nike Freak 6, we now have a first look at the upcoming Nike Giannis Freak 7.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Giannis' Nike Freak 6 first arrived in August 24 as Antetokounmpo's sixth standalone sneaker silhouette from sponsor Nike. A signature line meant to emphasize stability and energy return, the shoes are perfectly crafted to allow for the generational athleticism of an athlete like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Just eight months after their predecessor, we now have a first look at the upcoming Nike Freak 6, which was shared via Giannis himself and features two debut colorways.

Nike Freak 7

FIRST LOOK: Giannis reveals his upcoming Nike Freak 7 signature shoe 👀 pic.twitter.com/g401OqIYg2 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) March 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

First Look: Nike Giannis Freak 7 More Info: https://t.co/inXvZNdP1c pic.twitter.com/rMg83LjfpE — SneakerFiles.com (@sneakerfiles) March 17, 2025 Expand Tweet



From first looks, the Nike Freak 7 arrives with a mid-high ankle collar and features a fresh new construction from the previous Freak 6. The shoes are based in an oversized midsole which appears to be made from Nike's Lunarlon material, a staple within their footwear through much of the 2010's. We also see a textured pattern upper, an updated lacing system, and the classic backwards Nike Swoosh that has become synonymous with the Nike Freak line.

We see two colorways teased by Giannis – one appearing in a more neutral lime/tan ensemble, while the other features loud hits of red and orange throughout. Given the popularity of his last shoes, we should be expecting another massive rollout for these given his status as one of Nike's most dominant athletes.

What are your first thoughts on the Nike Freak 7?