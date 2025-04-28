Memphis Grizzlies franchise star Ja Morant has been hard at work trying to restore the hopes that the city will one day see an NBA Championship. As one of the top young talents in the league, Morant is also changing the sneaker game with the people over at Nike and his rapidly-growing signature line. Following the success of his Nike Ja 1 and Ja 2 sneaker silhouettes, Morant recently debuted the Nike Ja 3 during the most recent NBA Playoffs.

Following the release of the Nike Ja 2 back in September 2024, Nike and Morant have worked to release a number of colorways signifying his journey to NBA stardom. It wasn't long before the rumors began swirling of an impending Nike Ja 3, to which the superstar surprised fans by debuting the sneakers during the Grizzlies' playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Fans were both excited and shocked to see the new silhouette and although the Grizzlies weren't able to advance past the Thunder, the possibilities are endless with this upcoming signature model.

Nike Ja 3

From first-glance, the Nike Ja 3 arrives as an ultra-aggressive model that commands attention from the start. The purple and pink debut colorway is already eye-catching enough, but the rugged design is what stands out most prominently on the shoe. The shoe is covered in rubberized Nike Ja logos creating a textured pattern throughout the uppers. The patterning extends through the outsole for maximum grip as the shoes are based in a full-length Nike Zoom unit.

Further details reveal a ventilated mesh upper, kurim reinforcement through the toe, and a revamped ankle collar and lacing system. When describing the design process, Morant told the people at Nike, “Don't be scared. Push it, make it rugged, make it different.” They certainly ran with the idea and came up with something truly unique for the young superstar.

While there's no word as to when the Nike Ja 3 will hit the public sphere, we can expect them to arrive sometime before the start of the next NBA season. For now, fans can look forward to a number of Nike Ja 2 releases while still seeing new updates in their colorways.

