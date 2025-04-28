Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are fresh off another playoff-bound season, and although they didn't get the result they were hoping for, there's always room for growth and a new opportunity to look forward to next season. During their series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Morant debuted a new colorway of his signature Nike Ja 2 sneakers, collaborating with Kool-Aid to create a loud and electric pack of sneakers for the one-of-a-kind point guard.

The Nike Ja 2 remains as one of the more popular and accessible basketball sneakers on the market right now, even following the unveiling of the upcoming Nike Ja 3. There are still ample opportunities for fans to see releases for the Nike Ja 2, including this upcoming collaboration with one of Ja favorite brands in Kool-Aid.

Nike and Kool-Aid will release two flavors of the Ja 2, “Mixed Berry” and “Tropical Punch,” set to release following the Grizzlies' playoff run. The “Mixed Berry” mismatched pair will release during May, while the red “Tropical Punch” pair is set to land in July.

Nike Ja 2 “Kool-Aid”

Kool-Aid x Nike Ja 2 “Mixed Berry” Drops May 16th More Info: https://t.co/CU79IM9Z7O pic.twitter.com/byJrvkJxrt — SneakerFiles.com (@sneakerfiles) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet



The debut “Mixed Berry” pair will feature the left sneaker in blue raspberry with the right sneaker in strawberry. The two hues are reminiscent of mixed Kool-Aid and feature splashes of lime green throughout, eventually merging with black along the back heel. Both shoes feature a speckled midsole and bright green outsole, complete with the Kool-Aid Man logo along the tongue.

The Kool-Aid x Nike Ja 2 “Tropical Punch” Debuts in July More Info: https://t.co/3gDAAXP8Rg pic.twitter.com/kekohfVzQN — SneakerFiles.com (@sneakerfiles) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet



The following “Tropical Punch” pair will arrive in vibrant varsity red for a more monochromatic look. The shoes are accented by differing patterns through each panel of the uppers, offering a unique look with the use of multiple materials. This pair will feature an icy translucent outsole and grey Nike Swoosh, also coming complete with the Kool-Aid logo along the tongue.

The Nike Ja 2 x Kool-Aid is set to release May 16, 2025 in the “Mixed Berry” colorway for a standard retail tag of $130. The following “Tropical Punch” pair is expected to release July 1, 2025 for the same price. Each drop will come on Nike SNKRS app as well as select Nike retailers in limited quantities. Don't miss out on your chance to own this fun collaboration.