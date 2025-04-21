Jordan Brand and the Air Jordan numbered line have always been a reflection of greatness, modeled after the basketball G.O.A.T. in Michael Jordan. During his playing days, the Air Jordan sneakers were often modeled after jaguars or racing vehicles, matching the killer instinct and intensity that Jordan played the game with. Following his playing days, Jordan Brand has made ventures into MJ's other hobbies, which include racing and golf. Just recently, Jordan Brand unveiled their first-ever performance golf sneaker, the Jordan Air Rev.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Michael Jordan has been a longtime enthusiast when it comes to playing golf and we hear countless stories of heated battles involving him on the links. In 2015, Jordan Brand released their first Jordan retro model modified with golf spikes on the bottom in the form of the Air Jordan 6. Since then, countless cleated versions of his Air Jordan sneakers have made their way onto courses all across the world.

Fast forward to 2025 and Jordan Brand officially unveiled their first-ever performance sneaker made exclusively for golf. The Jordan Air Rev is set to revolutionize golf performance sneakers and will look to give Jordan Brand sponsored golfers like Tony Finau, Harold Varner III, and Keegan Bradley a leg-up on the competition.

Jordan Air Rev golf cleats

In hand look at the Jordan Air Rev via @kustoo 👀⛳️ https://t.co/4QcL99rL29 pic.twitter.com/Ef6yPo46Xe — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) April 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

JORDAN AIR REV pic.twitter.com/pPmIfxpKxV — US11 (@US_11) April 15, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Jordan Air Rev pairs with other Jordan Brand aesthetics with its sleek and modern construction. With design and performance as the main focal points, the cleats certainly offer a cleaner, more stylish approach than other cleats on the market. The shoes will feature a cleated outsole fit with carbon fiber, a midfoot strap for maximum stability, and Flight Lock technology with a dial lacing system to lock the foot into place and apply pressure throughout the movement of a golf swing.

Michael Jordan emphasizes, “The future of golf isn't tied to its past. For the next generation, it's bolder and more modern. Jordan Brand Golf blend performance, innovation and iconic style, building a future where the players, not the past, define what's next.”

The debut model of the Jordan Air Rev will come in a predominantly white colorway accented by Jordan's iconic Carolina Blue. The cleats will be available on May 14, 2025 for $250 via Jordan and will be stocked at very select Jordan Brand retailers.

Will you be hitting the links in the new Jordan Air Rev?