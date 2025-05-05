The term “gone fishing” has gained new meaning in the NBA world for when a team is sent home during the Playoffs as players can finally enjoy some much-needed time to rest and reset before the upcoming campaign. Fishing and being outdoors is also one of the favorite pastimes for Los Angeles Lakers' franchise star Luka Doncic and while his early exit from the Playoffs wasn't expected, he's certainly making the most of his time away from basketball with this upcoming release of his Jordan Luka 4 sneakers.

The Jordan Luka 4 officially released in April 2025 as the newest iteration of his growing signature sneaker line with Jordan Brand. Signed to Jordan Brand in 2019 following his first year in the NBA, the Jordan Luka line has grown immensely popular with hoopers at home thanks to the sneakers' comfort and performance capabilities.

One of the more anticipated colorways to release thus far, the “Gone Fishing” Jordan Luka 4 will also be accompanied by an apparel drop centered around Doncic's love for the great outdoors.

Jordan Luka 4 “Gone Fishing”

Jordan Luka 4 "Gone Fishing" A colorway inspired by Luka's love of fishing, boating, and the outdoors. The term "gone fishing" is also a play on words with Luka sending home teams in the playoffs. The lateral gradient on the side of the shoe represents fishing from "sun up to…

Jordan Luka 4 “Gone Fishing” 🎣 🏀

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Adult ($140) and GS ($110)

🗓️ May 12th



The newest Jordan Luka 4 will come in a vibrant color ensemble of Light Arctic Pink/Opti Yellow-Laser Orange-Black. The shoes are meant to resemble the vibrant colors of a freshwater fish, while the gradient color change on the midsole symbolizes fishing from “sun up to sun down.” The shoe features orange and yellow panelling throughout the midfoot plate and extends up through the outline of the tongue.

Finer details will include Doncic's “LD” logo along the tongue, as well as a stitched graphic of two fish swimming alongside each other along the back heel. The inside tongue will feature a stitched heart to further emphasize Luka's love of fishing, while the release will be followed by matching outdoors-themed apparel such as shorts, shirts, and a hoodie.

After initial reports of an earlier release, the Jordan Luka 4 “Gone Fishing” will be available May 29, 2025 for a retail tag of $140. The shoes will come in grade school (GS) sizing as well for an adjusted price of $110, meaning the entire family can enjoy this upcoming release. The shoes will drop via Nike SNKRS app and will be available at select Jordan Brand retailers like Dick's, so be sure to grab your pair while they're still available!