The 2025 NBA All-Star Break is almost upon us as the best basketball players in the world will gather in the San Francisco Bay Area to showcase their skills and put a show on for the fans. Already making 14 appearances throughout his storied career, Kevin Durant is expected to make his 15th appearance in representing the Phoenix Suns this year. His newest Nike KD 17 “Easy Money” will also be available in time to celebrate the momentous occasion.

It is crazy to imagine that Kevin Durant has almost as many All-Star appearances as he does signature Nike shoes, but the truth is that he's been at the top of this game for the better part of two decades and isn't slowing down anytime soon. The upcoming appearance will tie him with Shaquille O'Neal, Kevin Garnett, and Tim Duncan for most all-time.

The newest Nike KD 17 will arrive in an All-Star Weekend colorway titled “Easy Money” after Durant's “easymoneysniper” moniker on various social media outlets.

Nike KD 17 “Easy Money”

The newest offering of the Nike KD 17 will feature an eclectic mix of green, yellow, and blue hues along the knitted uppers, revealing etched images of money with Durant's face on it. The colors are reminiscent of the holographic shine given off by certain currencies, while the shoes even feature a holographic patch along the heel. The shoes are based in an orange and green gradient midsole into a green outsole.

We see pink aces finish the look and Kevin Durant's logo in black along the tongue. All in all, this is a great addition to Kevin Durant's portfolio of All-Star sneakers and we're excited to see how these look during All-Star Weekend.

The shoes are expected to release in Spring 2025, but they'll first be debuting when Durant hits the court February 14-16 for ASW in Golden State. The shoes should come with an expected retail tag of $160 and will be widely available at Nike retailers everywhere.