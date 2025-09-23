Kevin Durant is slowly preparing to enter his 18th season in the NBA, this time embarking on a new challenge with the Houston Rockets. It's been 30 years since the Rockets won their last championship and with their young core rising to the occasion last season, they feel as though they're just one superstar away from their ultimate goal. The new season will also bring new sneakers for Durant as he's ready to release a new slate of Nike KD 18 colorways.

The Nike KD 18 was first unveiled during last year's NBA All-Star Weekend and later released in April 2025. The shoes are largely inspired by the Nike Air Terra Humara, with the upcoming Nike KD 19 taking nods from the classic Nike Zoom Hyperflight.

With the KD 18 still receiving a proper roll-out, we'll see three new colorways added: “Triple Black,” “B.A.D.” and “Wanda Pratt.” Two of the colorway honor some of the most important people in Durant's life, while the third offers a standard, all-black sneaker perfect for any occasion.

Nike KD 18 “B.A.D.”

This “B.A.D.” colorway arrives in a balanced mix of Washed Purple/Lilac-Hemp-Fire Pink. B.A.D. are the initials of Durant's late grandmother, Barbara A. Davis, who passed away in 2022 and was a massive influence on Durant and his success. The purple and tan hues combined for a soft palette, accented by Fire Pink Nike logos throughout. The shoes will retail for $155 and will be available via Nike SNKRS app on October 1, 2025.

Nike KD 18 “Wanda Pratt”

The next colorway will arrive in White/Light Smoke Grey-Smoke Grey-University Red and is titled “Wanda Pratt,” named after Durant's mother who he famously named “the real MVP.” The clean colorway is also a perfect match with the Houston Rockets' uniforms, so we should expect to see Durant laces these up on numerous occasions throughout the upcoming season.

The shoes feature a predominantly white upper, complete with University Red throughout the piping of the “winged” panels. Based in a Smoke Grey outsole, the white midsole also features a nice detail with dark grey speckling. The shoes are expected to release by the end of the calendar year via Nike SNKRS for $155.

Nike KD 18 “Triple Black”

Nike KD 18 TB “Triple Black” 🦇

❄️ Holiday 2025

As the name suggests, this latest KD 18 will arrive in an all-black, “Triple Black” colorway from head to toe. Every aspect and panel of the shoe is done in flat black, except for the Air Humara wings, which are done in a more metallic and reflective hue. We've seen Kevin Durant rock all-black sneakers in the past, especially during his days with the Brooklyn Nets, so it wouldn't be surprising at all if we saw this sneaker get some in-game action.

The “Triple Black” Nike KD 18 is expected to release during the holiday 2025 season for a standard retail tag of $155. The shoes will drop via Nike SNKRS app and should be available in full sizing, so don't sleep on your chance to own a pair.

Which colorway of the Nike KD 18 will you be rocking with?