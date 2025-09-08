When asking Sacramento fans who their favorite King is of all-time, more often than most, fans will choose legendary NBA point guard Jason Williams or otherwise known as “White Chocolate.” Williams was best known for his lightning-quick crossovers, his silky layup package, and most of all his flashy passing and vision as a point guard. He also rocked some of the NBA's best sneakers at the time as Nike is set to return the Zoom Hyperflight silhouette in 2026.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Jason Williams signed with Nike in 1998 as the incoming seventh overall pick in the NBA Draft. Williams stuck with Nike through 2003, but eventually left for emerging basketball entity AND1, marketed off street ball and a brand of basketball that Williams identified with much more. He also became their biggest signing at the time and saw far more benefits than Nike could have given him at the time.

While signed to Nike, Williams made use of their revolutionary basketball technology at the time, opting for the newly-released Nike Foamposite sneakers and similar styles. After the release of the Nike Zoom Hyperflight in 2001, Jason Williams favored the silhouette and brought tons of notoriety with his unorthodox style of play at the time. Now, Nike plans to bring back the Hyperflight 25 years after its original release.

Nike Zoom Hyperflight 2026 release

Article Continues Below

The Nike Zoom Hyperflight is set to return Spring 2026 😳🙌 pic.twitter.com/FvY6rk1bb3 — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) July 5, 2025

we should see a special Jason Williams version of the Zoom Hyperflight drop next year. these may possibly be themed off his original PE pair with the 55 on the tongue (this detail is not confirmed). Nike Zoom Hyperflight JW

IV5678-500

Varsity Purple/White/Black

$170

Spring 2026 pic.twitter.com/L1rd7nujdA — Brandon (@brandon1an) September 4, 2025



Previous reports already pointed to a return of the Nike Zoom Hyperflight in 2026, it looks as though Jason Williams will see one of his original PE versions drop as well, likely in the purple colorway to match his original pair. The shoes were Nike's first attempt at a full-length synthetic upper as they tried to push the boundaries of basketball style and performance.

While the shoes haven't been popular in sneaker culture for quite some time, the recent introduction of Nike's new GT Future model could be an indication that they're moving back towards futuristic-looking models. Kevin Durant's latest Nike KD 19 is also loosely based on the Nike Zoom Hyperflight, so don't be surprised if this sneaker becomes a big hit again in 2026.