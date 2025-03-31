The basketball sneaker market is as competitive today as it ever has been in the past with seemingly every brand joining in to create a unique shoe that also performs well on the court. While the Jordan Brand and Nike empire rules over the vast majority, brands like Adidas, Under Armour, and New Balance are hot on their heels with their own innovative sneakers and endorsement deals. With their newest effort to push the envelope of style and performance, Nike recently unveiled their newest silhouette, the GT Future.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike GT Future was first unveiled by rapper and lifelong sneakerhead Wale, who single-handedly brought mainstream popularity to the Air Foamposite in late 2000's and early 2010's. The GT Future is modeled after the Foamposite, but brings a new level of performance capabilities tailored to today's game. The shoes also made an appearance at Nike's “Future Game” Showcase for some of the top high school hoopers in the nation.

While the shoes have been slowly teased with an influx of public appearances, they remain slated to release during the holiday season of 2025. The shoes will debut in a “Copper Egg” colorway that takes direct cues from the classic “Copper” Nike Air Foamposite.

Nike GT Future

Nike GT Future “Copper Egg” 🥚

🚨 NEW DETAILED IMAGES 🚨

🗓️ Holiday 2025

💰 $190 pic.twitter.com/Bvdmr4zGzT — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) March 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Nike GT Future 🔥🔥🚀 pic.twitter.com/hC8cD8DUQ3 — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) March 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Wale with new flavors of the Nike GT Future 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vZA5z2AbCF — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) March 17, 2025 Expand Tweet



The GT Future is a completely new and original basketball silhouette, but it takes clear inspiration in combining the styles of the Nike Air Foamposite and the Nike Zoom Hyperflight. Unlike most shoes on the market, the GT Future features a full-length foamposite upper extending through the outsoles of the shoe, completely hiding the midsole. The shoes also don't sport a visible lacing system as a mesh flap covers the entire tongue. They feature a high-top cut and are tailored for the new era of position-less basketball.

The Nike Air GT Future will release during the holiday 2025 season for a retail tag of $190, coming in at a cheaper price point than the Nike Air Foamposite. The shoes will see a massive rollout from Nike, so keep up with our Sneakers news for updates on where to grab the newest in Nike Basketball technology.