The minds at Nike have been hard at work keeping up with constant releases surrounding Kobe Bryant's ever-popular Nike Kobe signature line, even branching out to other silhouettes to honor the one and only Black Mamba. Following previous Kobe-themed Nike Air Force 1 releases, we'll see an all-new Nike Air Force 1 “Lenticular” arrive after a few initial leaks online.

Nike has a storied history of honoring Kobe Bryant with their timeless Nike Air Force 1 silhouette, even featuring his portrait on an exclusive pair from 2007. Most recently, Nike released the “Lakers Home” and “Lakers Away” Air Force 1's with an additional limited release of 8,000 pairs.

Building upon the recent success, we'll see another upcoming Air Force 1 silhouette donning the iconic snakeskin pattern made notorious by Bryant's Black Mamba moniker and his signature Nike sneaker series.

Nike Air Force 1 “Lenticular”

The Nike Air Force 1 will arrive in a Nike Kobe treatment and feature a full-length ReactX insole for added cushion and a plush feel through the outsole. The shoes will arrive in a Light Armory Blue colorway with a premium snakeskin material throughout the entire upper. The layered Nike Swoosh also features the pattern as the shoes are based in a smooth, pale blue outsole. Finally, we see lace dubraes with “MAMBA” and “MENTALITY” on each respective pair.

There's no official word on a hard release date just yet, but it seems as though Nike is saving these for their slate of Holiday 2025 releases. The shoes will retail for $130 upon release, but expect these to immediately shoot up once they sell out and enter the aftermarket. The shoes should be limited in their nature, so be sure to keep up with our Sneakers news for an upcoming release date.