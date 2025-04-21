NBA Champion and Dallas Mavericks franchise star Kyrie Irving has already grown to become a favorite amongst the Dallas diehards for his inspiring play on the court and work he's put into the community. Irving is not only one of the best basketball players on the planet, but he's also a mogul with his own personal empire and clear vision over at ANTA basketball. Recently, Irving and ANTA released a new ANTA KAI 2 paying tribute to his new hometown of Dallas, Texas.

Kyrie Irving signed a five-year deal with ANTA back in 2023 following his departure from previous sponsor Nike. Irving became the first of many eventual NBA stars that would seek deals outside of the “big 3” sponsors (Nike, Jordan, Adidas) in order to carve their own path in the signature sneaker space. Irving also joined as the brand's Chief Creative Officer and oversees all aspects pertaining to ANTA Basketball.

Following the success of his debut signature ANTA KAI 1, it wasn't long until fans were treated to a new offering with the ANTA KAI 2. The KAI 2 has already seen numerous releases while constantly innovating new looks in terms of colorways. This upcoming “Dallas” colorway will pay tribute to the Mavericks and will serve as the go-to sneaker for Irving during home and away games.

ANTA KAI 2 “Dallas”

The new ANTA KAI 2 “Dallas” arrives in the Mavericks' iconic blue and white throughout. The shoes are predominantly white with splashes of blue throughout, namely on the gradient pattern on the midsole. The shoes feature a splash of retro yellow, paying homage to the golden era of Dallas Basketball that is still felt within the franchise and fanbase today. The shoes also feature a spiral pattern on the insole, a tribute to one of Dallas' architectural landmarks – the Thanksgiving Square – giving these shoes further significance within their Dallas roots.

The KAI 2 “Dallas” colorway dropped on April 19, 2025 and is currently available online at ANTA and at select retailers. The shoes come in full sizing and retail for an affordable $125, so don't miss out on your chance to grab these if you claim the Mavericks as your team. All in all, this release is a great love letter to Dallas and it's clear Irving has found the perfect place to comfortably call home.