The Los Angeles Lakers and Luka Doncic are gearing up for arguably their biggest season yet as they try to maximize the playing prime of LeBron James. Garnering a ton of offseason hype surrounding his improved physical shape, all signs are pointing towards a new and improved version of Doncic, which could be scary for the league. Furthermore, his growth as a father has aided his outlook, dedicating his latest Jordan Luka 4 sneakers to his daughter.

Luka Doncic became a dad in 2023 when his first daughter, Gabriela, was born. While Doncic is still just 26 years old, the blessing has matured him both as a man and as a basketball player, clearly taking his health seriously throughout this offseason.

With his Jordan Luka 4 sneakers serving as the latest iteration of his signature line, Doncic will pay homage to his daughter with a fitting all-pink colorway titled “Hčerka,” meaning “daughter” in Slovenian.

Jordan Luka 4 “Hčerka”

First Look 👀 Jordan Luka 4 “Hčerka” Translated from Slovenian to English, “Hčerka” means “Daughter.” A colorway paying tribute to Luka’s daughter, Gabriela 🩷 📸: gc911/IG pic.twitter.com/J3pq0juYGt — Luka Donkicks (@LukaDonkicks) September 18, 2025

Jordan Luka 4 “Hčerka” ♀️

📆 October 13th

👪 Full family sizing

ℹ️ Paying homage to Luka's daughter, Gabriela More info: https://t.co/urliYHh8tK pic.twitter.com/CWcG0gVLsW — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) September 17, 2025



The newest Jordan Luka 4 will arrive in Flash Crimson/Black-Sunset Pulse-Metallic Gold for a very vibrant and colorful ensemble. The pink flyknit uppers feed into the Cushlon 3.0 midsole seamlessly, while the white offers a great contrast to the rest of the shoe. Shiny pink leather is seen along the tongue piping, as well as extending through the sockliner and the back heel, adding further depth to the overall pink vibe.

Finer details will include both the Jordan Jumpman logo and Doncic's “LD” logo done in black on the tongue and midsole. The outsole will also feature a twist in a pink translucent hue, complete with white accents and branding along the bottom of the shoe.

The Jordan Luka 4 “Hčerka” will release October 13, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $135. The shoes are expected to release via Nike SNKRS app and should see a larger rollout at Jordan Brand retails worldwide. Finally, the shoes will come in full family sizing with adjusted pricing so everyone can get in on the fun of this sneaker.

What are your thoughts on the newest Jordan Luka 4 colorway?