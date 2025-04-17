Since his arrival to the NBA, Luka Doncic has been walking on rare air and now with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs, he's becoming the face of the league's most recognizable franchise. We're expecting to clump Michael Jordan and Luka Doncic into similar categories when it's all said and done, but Doncic is certainly carving his own path with the Jumpman behind him. Coming soon, we'll see a new Jordan Luka “Bloodline” sneaker pack release, drawing parallel from the two players.

Luka Doncic first signed to Jordan Brand in 2019, becoming the first European-born player to be signed by the Jumpman. Doncic has been on Jordan's radar ever since his arrival to the NBA, exemplifying the generational talent and awe-inspiring game that they look for in an athlete. Since then, Luka Doncic has already release four signature models with the most recent Jordan Luka 4.

This upcoming pack, featuring the Jordan Luka 4 and the Jordan Luka .77, will feature classic Air Jordan black/red color schemes to pay homage to the brand's history. Patent leather will also be used, an iconic aspect of Michael Jordan's sneakers throughout the 1990's.

Jordan Luka 4 & Jordan Luka .77 “Bloodline”

Jordan Luka “Bloodline” Pack

🗓️ Release Date: April 24th, 2025

ℹ️ Luka 4 ($130) + Luka .77 ($100) pic.twitter.com/oeM8LLuJFZ — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) April 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jordan Luka 4 “Bloodline” The “Bloodline” colorway takes on a traditional Jordan Brand color palette of black, varsity red, and white that the brand was built on. Patent leather, a staple in MJ’s sneaker line, will be featured on this colorway. pic.twitter.com/BGa331fg4u — Luka Donkicks (@LukaDonkicks) March 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

LeBron James practices in Luka Doncic’s “Bloodline” Jordan Luka 4 👑🔥 pic.twitter.com/WPZVqhOmgm — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) April 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Jordan Luka 4 will arrive in a Black/Red/White color scheme, featuring a woven mesh upper based in Jordan Brand's newest Cushlon technology. It feature white contrast panelling, red stitching, and blue hits along the lockdown lacing system. We also see the “LD” Jordan Luka logo along the tongue while the medial side of the shoe is mostly black.

The Jordan Luka .77 is the derivative sneaker from Luka's numbered line, offered at a lower price point with differing performance capabilities. This shoe features an even distribution of the three main colors based in an Air Zoom outsole. The design features breathable mesh throughout and finishes with leather panelling along the eyestays. We also see the “LD” logo along the tongue.

The Luka 4 and Luka .77 will release alongside each other on April 24, 2025 for $130 and $100, respectively. The shoes will come in full sizing and will be release via Nike SNKRS app and Nike retailers.