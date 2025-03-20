The Dallas Mavericks organization is still adjusting with superstar Kyrie Irving ruled out for the rest of the season, but if one thing's certain it's that Irving will return stronger than ever following his rehabilitation and return to action. His latest sneaker release from ANTA is significant of his resilience as a human and constantly shining as a talent in the NBA. The ANTA KAI 2 “Solar Return” will release in just a few days to celebrate Irving's 33rd birthday.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The ANTA KAI 2 has been the preferred option of Kyrie Irving ever since the NBA All-Star break as he led the charge for the Mavericks following the Luka Doncic trade. The shoes continue to grow in popularity as Irving continues to grow ANTA as a serious player in the sneaker footwear space.

The KAI 2 ‘Solar Return' takes inspiration from the solar spectrum, deconstructing sunlight into a vibrant array of colors across the shoe. These hues reflect the richness of all of life’s experiences and the energy Kyrie brings to the game.

ANTA KAI 2 “Solar Return”

New “Solar Return” ANTA KAI 2 drops for Kyrie’s birthday on March 23 🥳 pic.twitter.com/hbWhLc2Los — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) March 17, 2025 Expand Tweet



The newest ANTA KAI 2 features a radiant blend of colors to mimic the interplay of daylight and emphasizes growth. The threads are aligned to resembles light particles and create a reflective effect throughout, much like what is seen in natural sunlight throughout the day. The shoes feature similar embroidery along the heels working around Irving's No. 11 along with particle patterns throughout the outsoles. The shoes are a perfect encapsulation of Irving's growth on and off the court.

The ANTA KAI 2 “Solar Return” is set to release on March 23, 2025 on Kyrie Irving's birthday. The shoes will come with a retail tag of $125 and will release via ANTA as well as both physical and online ANTA retailers.

What do you think of this latest release?