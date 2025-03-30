The Nike Air Foamposite has seen one of its hallmark years since their inception in 1997. A classic and unrecognizable sneaker in the basketball world and in streetwear, the Foamposite has had its moments in the spotlight. After a number of new releases and retro drops throwing it back to classics, we'll see yet another Air Foamposite Pro return. This “University Blue” or “Carolina” colorway will return for the first time in over 20 years.

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro debuted in 1997 and was designed by sneaker architect Eric Avar and made for Orlando Magic's Penny Hardaway. Since their inception, the Nike Foamposite has become a staple in the basketball world and although you won't see many players rocking them in a game today, they remain relevant in the streetwear community and will always come in and out of style as years go by.

This upcoming “University Blue” colorway of the Foamposite Pro has always been heralded as one of the more sought-after pairs, never being re-released since their original drop in 2003. Now, fans will have a chance to once again own the pair for retail as original pairs are fetching upwards of $1,000 on the aftermarket.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue”

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro returns in its original University/White ensemble. Often referred to as the “Carolina” Foamposite thanks to their striking blue uppers, this pair will feature a University Blue foamposite upper accented by white throughout the outsoles, eyelets, sockliner, and finished with a white embossed Nike Swoosh. The shoes feature a midnight navy carbon fiber plate along the midfoot to match the navy Nike Swooshes throughout the outsole and on the eyestay.

The “University Blue” Nike Air Foamposite Pro will become available during the spring season of 2026, so fans still have some time before the hype around these begins to grow. From the looks of it, Nike is planning for another banner year behind the Nike Air Foamposite Pro.

Are you still holding onto your pair from 2003?