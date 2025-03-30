The Nike Kobe signature line is receiving another classic release in the form of the Kobe 6 Protro as the sneaker giant continues to revamp and revive Kobe Bryant's iconic sneakers from throughout his playing career. Not only is Bryant an NBA legend, but he's also a hero in the city of Los Angeles, always embodying the grit and the glamor that the city identifies with. Taking inspiration from the bright lights of Hollywood, the Nike Kobe 6 “Hollywood 3D” will finally see a Protro release come 2026.

The 2011 NBA All-Star Game took place in Los Angeles, California with the Staples Center housing the top talents in basketball for the weekend. Kobe Bryant was chosen to his thirteenth Western All-Star team and eventually won MVP of the All-Star Game itself. It was a momentous night for the City of Angels and an even wilder night for sneaker fanatics who were tracking all the limited-edition sneakers worn by the athletes.

Kobe Bryant's Nike Kobe 6 stole the show with its nod to Los Angeles – titled “ASG” or “Hollywood 3D,” the shoes featured 3D patterning through the snakeskin upper, paying homage to the movie-making capital of the world. They would later turn out to be some of his most exclusive sneakers of all-time.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Hollywood 3D”

The Nike Kobe 6 “3D” returns in its original color scheme of Dark Grey/Chlorine Blue-Daring Red and continues to sport the 3D pattern throughout the upper. When wearing 3D glasses, the shoes will appear with a three-dimensional effect as the first of their kind to do so. Each pair features Chlorine Blue and Daring Red Nike Swooshes that alternate on the lateral side of the shoe to match the alternating back heel plates. The shoes are contrasted with dark grey throughout and finished with a smoky translucent outsole. To this day, it remains as one of the most sought-after Kobe 6s ever released.

The Nike Kobe 6 “Hollywood 3D” is reported to return sometime during the spring season of 2026. While we don't have word on an official release date, Nike is slowly starting to round-out their calendar for the upcoming year and we should see a number of other retro Kobe models accompany these during their slate of releases.

