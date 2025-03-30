Following along with a slate of Nike Kobe Protro releases throughout the calendar year, the team over at Nike is doing constant work to promote the signature sneaker line of the late-great NBA legend Kobe Bryant. His sneakers remain as the most popular option among hoopers in the game today and Nike will have fans feeling nostalgic with this next release. Combining all the previous Nike Kobe 8 colorways, the iconic “What The” colorway of the Kobe 8 will return in the coming weeks.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The “What The” concept was added to the Nike Kobe 8 in 2013 and features a mash-up of previously released Nike Kobe colorways. At the time of their release, the shoes weren't terribly limited, but have since seen a massive rise in demand. Original pairs from 2013 are currently reselling for upwards of $700 on the aftermarket.

After almost a year of speculation online, the “What The” Nike Kobe 8 will release once again as Nike continues to bring back classic colorways from the last two decades.

Nike Kobe 8 Protro “What The”

Nike “What The” Kobe 8 Protro

🚨 OFFICIAL IMAGES 🚨

🗓️ Release Date: April 13th, 2025

ℹ️ Adult + GS Confirmed pic.twitter.com/JJIaGW0LRR — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) March 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nike Kobe 8 Protro “What The Kobe”

Color: Multi-Color/Multi-Color-Multi-Color

Style Code: HM9621-900

Release Date: April 13, 2025

Price: $190 pic.twitter.com/OCWItOujQH — ToNYD2WiLD (@ToNYD2WiLD) March 26, 2025 Expand Tweet



The unique concept returns in its original color scheme of Multi-Color/Multi-Color-Multi-Color as the wild ensemble speaks for itself. The right and left shoes are contrasting – the left pair features a blue/purple/red color scheme while the right pair is done in red/yellow/green. Both shoes feature wavy, serpentine patterns throughout the textured upper while we see differing heel plates with each shoe.

Finer details will reveal Kobe Bryant's signature along the heel plate as well as artwork on the insoles. The shoes come with mixed laces featuring the entire color palette, another fun detail in an otherwise cohesive shoe.

The Nike Kobe 8 “What The” is set to release April 13, 2025 in full family sizing. The shoes will retail for $190 and will be available through Nike SNKRS app as well as select Nike retailers. These should be limited in their nature, so don't sleep on your chance to own a piece of Kobe Bryant history!