One of Nike's most sought-after and elusive sneaker collaborations is back once again in 2025 as designer Tom Sachs prepares to release his third signature silhouette with Nike. Sharing the common sentiment of always improving and innovating, Sachs' third Mars Yard 3.0 release is expected to be the most advanced shoe Nike has put out in quite some time. Just weeks out from the official release, Nike provided fans with an update on where to secure the sneakers.

Tom Sachs is an American artist based in New York City, widely known for his work with NikeCraft and the introduction of the Nike Mars Yard line. Inspired by NASA astronauts, the sneakers are meant to be multi-functional and built for “the rigors of everyday life.” Once the first Mars Yard sneaker landed in 2012, it wasn't until 2017 that the 2.0 version was introduced. Now, eight years in the making, we'll see the newest and most-improved iteration of the popular line.

Sachs and Nike also launched the I.S.R.U. (In-Situ Research Utilization) Camp, a series of challenges and competitions for fans to complete months ahead of the sneaker release. Users earn points for completing daily tasks and thought exercises, amassing points and climbing up a leaderboard for their chance to purchase the sneaker.

Nike Mars Yard 3.0 release

Nike just revealed the official store list for the Mars Yard 3.0. Only 34 stores worldwide will be dropping the shoes. Stores may limit purchasing to customers who accumulated a certain number of points on the I.S.R.U. Camp app. Full details >> https://t.co/YsGhz8PL7N pic.twitter.com/PecMBfL8LU — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) September 14, 2025

Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0 🚀👨‍🚀 • September 19th

• 10,000 Pairs

• $275 pic.twitter.com/1MXBCOjjd4 — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) September 15, 2025



With a newly-tooled suede upper over various canvas components, the shoes will feature an updated toe cap along with a re-vamped midsole cushioning unit. All in all, the general shape of the shoe has changed slightly, but just enough to provide tangible “improvements” from the previous model.

The shoes will release on September 19, 2025 at a number of select retail locations around the world. Fans will also have the chance to enter in-store raffles to secure their pair as numbers will be extremely limited with just 10,000 pairs produced. The shoe will retail for $275, but expect these to take a steep price increase once they're sold out and hit the aftermarket.

Are you buying the hype for the Mars Yard 3.0?