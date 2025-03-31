The biggest week in golf is just around the corner as professionals from all over the world prepare for the 2025 Masters Tournament from Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. The first major of the year has a long history of being the most coveted as 92 golfers will hope to etch their names in the history books and join an elite club donning the iconic green jacket. Nike has teamed up with the Masters Tournament to release a special Nike Air Max Plus Golf sneaker paying homage to the world's most beautiful golf course.

With the Masters featuring the fewest pool of competitors, it also serves as the most elusive and difficult golf major to succeed in. Players have nightmares over the undulating greens and the crosswinds on a cloudy day, but there's no denying Augusta National Golf Club is one of the most beautiful places on Earth during a sunny spring day.

Paying homage to the natural beauty of the course, Nike will release a Nike Air Max Plus Golf sneaker clad with Carolina Cherry blossoms that bloom throughout the course right around when the tournament begins.

Nike Air Max Plus Golf “The Masters”

The Air Max Plus Golf will arrive in a Summit White/Pink Bloom-Bright Crimson-Black colorway complete with a treaded Nike Golf outsole, making these perfect for playing a round of golf on any surface. The shoes feature a white base midsole and mudguard extending through the back heel. The uppers are covered in pink floral prints, matching with the pink Air Max outsole. The shoes are contrasted with black through the tongue, laces, sockliner, and small Nike logos throughout. All in all, this pair does a great job of capturing the natural beauty of Augusta National in the spring.

While there's no hard release date just yet, the Nike Air Max Plus Golf “The Master” is set to arrive sometime around the actual Masters Tournament, which takes place from April 7-April 13, 2025. The shoes will retail for a premium tag of $210 and will become available in limited quantities on Nike SNKRS app and select Nike platforms.