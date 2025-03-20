Los Angeles Dodgers' franchise star Shohei Ohtani has a serious chance to one day become the best baseball player we've ever laid our eyes on. The three-time MLB MVP became the first player to win the award in both leagues and also made history as the first to record 50 HR and 50 stolen bases in the same season. He's also one of the faces of sponsor New Balance and is expanding the brand's reach into the baseball market, this time with his latest signature New Balance 990v6 colorway.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

New Balance has seen a huge resurgence over the last few years with their lifestyle lines, particularly models like the 990 and all of its alternative versions. The brand features popular athletes like Tyrese Maxey, Kawhi Leonard, Coco Guaff, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, and Ohtani himself.

Already a massive player in the basketball space, Shohei Ohtani is putting a ton of eyeballs on the New Balance baseball line as the face of their brand. After revealing his own signature logo and signature gear collection, New Balance will honor the Japanese baseball star with his very own New Balance 990v6.

Shohei Ohtani's New Balance 990v6

RELEASE UPDATE: The Shohei Ohtani New Balance 990v6 drops exclusively online in Japan on March 15th 🗓️ ⚾ pic.twitter.com/kWwJX7Q1Kz — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) March 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

And he's wearing the Shohei x New Balance 990v6 Japan-exclusives 👀 https://t.co/NObTVgEzkt pic.twitter.com/XGo9QCD9Rc — MLB (@MLB) March 18, 2025 Expand Tweet



The shoes were officially unveiled by Ohtani when showing up to play the Chicago Cubs in their two-game series from Tokyo. The 990v6 is a lifestyle silhouette with an elevated midsole for maximum comfort and premium materials throughout. The shoes arrive in a sleek colorway donning kelly green, navy blue, white, and sail hues. The mesh panelling is done in green and blue while the midsole and tongue are done in white and sail. Finally, the shoes feature Ohtani's signature logo along the insole.

Ohtani's New Balance 990v6 was released exclusively in Japan to honor his roots and where he came from. We're still awaiting word on a U.S. release, but fans shouldn't hold their breath as these will likely remain exclusive to their first and only release.

Would you like to see more colorways from New Balance and Shohei Ohtani?