Golden State Warriors' franchise legend Stephen Curry has been compared to an “alien” in the past for how out-of-this-world his abilities to shoot the basketball may seem at times. His talents are once in a lifetime and he's arguably the greatest shooter in the galaxy at this very moment. He also knows a thing or two about rings and his latest UA Curry 12 signature sneakers make the connection between him and his planetary counterpart in Saturn.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The UA Curry 12 first debuted in August 2024 and has been the go-to option for Stephen Curry throughout this current run in the NBA Playoffs. The shoes are made under Curry Brand, a subset of Under Armour and Curry's own personal arm that has signed talents like De'Aaron Fox and Keisei Tominaga.

Recently, Curry and Under Armour released an all-new “Saturn” colorway of the Curry 12, paying homage to Steph's galactic talent and his quest to add another ring to his resume.

UA Curry 12 “Saturn”

UA Curry 12 “Saturn” 🪐

🚨 FIRST LOOK 🚨

🗓️ Releasing April 2025

💰 $140 pic.twitter.com/JdZq67ARR1 — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) March 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

UA Curry 12 “Saturn” ➡ https://t.co/IcrASpCyVR UA Flow cushioning, insane grip & a space-inspired look 🌌

Grab your size before they blast off 🚀#Curry12 #SKStore #BuiltForHoops pic.twitter.com/ptR342ojyR — skstore.eu (@skstore_eu) April 25, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Curry 12 arrives as the latest in Under Armour basketball tech and is made exactly to the specifications of the best shooter of all-time. The color scheme is listed as Sandstorm/Summit White/Black as the shoes feature a subtle, yet effective tan colorway throughout the uppers. The patterning is mean to resemble the wavy, gaseous surface of Saturn that is constantly changing. The small panel in the UA Flow cushion midsole is meant to resemble the hues in Saturn's rings, tying the whole theme together and giving the shoes a pop of color.

Finer details reveal more pops of color throughout the outsole as well as Curry branding on the tongue, midsole, and back heel. All in all, this is one of the cleaner colorways we've seen for the UA Curry 12 and they've already become popular following their recent release.

The UA Curry 12 “Saturn” is now available via Under Armour and select Under Armour retailers for $140. Sizing is limited and pairs are selling quickly, so don't miss out on your chance to grab the latest from Curry Brand and start showing your support!

What do you think of this latest release from Steph Curry?