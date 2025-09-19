Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant owns Nike's most successful signature basketball line, withstanding the test of time and remaining as the NBA's most popular sneaker worn by players year after year. Off the court, however, Kobe Bryant never hid his affinity for the classic Nike Air Force 1 and Nike repaid him with their gratitude in 2007. Come this Holiday 2025, fans will have another chance to own one of Kobe's rarest sneakers ever.

In the last few years, Nike has made a concerted effort to collaborate their work with the Mamba collection and their tried-and-true Air Force 1. We've also seen a number of Kobe Bryant-centered releases, offering an entire new take on a concept that was briefly touched on in the early 2000's.

This particular Air Force 1 released in 2007 as part of the Nike AF1 25-year anniversary. With how integral Bryant was to the overall success of the Air Force 1, Nike graced their latest sneaker with his face on the side of it. Donning Minneapolis Lakers colors, the shoes were extremely limited in their nature and currently fetch upwards of $700 on the aftermarket.

Nike Air Force 1 “Kobe”

OFFICIAL IMAGES: Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro “Linen” 🐍 🗓️ Holiday 2025

📝 IH1018-200 (MENS); IQ4936-200 (GS)

💰 $150; $115 USD

💵COP OR 🚮DROP? pic.twitter.com/LkQ2Vwy7I7 — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) September 18, 2025

First Look: Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Linen” (2025) 👀 pic.twitter.com/J7sHQGOzQt — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) September 18, 2025



The Air Force 1 “Kobe” returns in Linen/Linen-University Blue, complete with updated materials throughout the upper. This pair, along with the 2007 original, seem to be coated in the same soft sueded leather in the Linen color. The two pairs mainly differ in the contrast stitching along the swoosh, appearing in University Blue for the 2025 pair, along with the absence of a translucent midsole like that of the original pair.

Still, the updated pair will feature the same artistic expression of Kobe Bryant in gold along the side of the shoe. Not only are they stylish, but they serve as a true piece of art and memorial to the great Kobe Bryant. The shoe will also come in special Kobe Bryant packaging.

The Nike Air Force 1 “Kobe” is expected to release sometime during the holiday season of 2025 for a standard retail tag of $150. Expect a rather limited release in nature as this pair should be announced for release through Nike SNKRS app.