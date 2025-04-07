The Indiana Pacers are marching towards the NBA Playoffs as the four-seed in the East, most recently beating the Denver Nuggets 125-120 for their fourth-straight win. Franchise star Tyrese Haliburton looks to lead his team through another treacherous conference postseason and replicate his success from a season ago. In honor of his biggest supporter, Haliburton recently rocked a custom pair of Puma All-Pro Nitro PE sneakers inspired by his dog, Ames.

Tyrese Haliburton first signed a multi-million dollar contract with Puma in October 2024 to become the next face of their basketball line. While the 25-year old All-Star certainly has his own signature model on the way, he's been sporting the newest Puma All-Pro Nitro sneakers in a number of PE (player exclusive) colorways.

In a recent home game against the Utah Jazz, Haliburton brought his furry friend, Ames, to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in support of the Pacers' playoff push. Ames is a mini goldendoodle Haliburton adopted during his rookie year, named after the town where he played college basketball for the Iowa State Cyclones. Along with his pup, Haliburton wore an Puma All-Pro Nitro PE with a matching coat.

Puma All-Pro Nitro PE “Ames”

The “Ames” Puma All-Pro Nitro PE is seen to arrive in a golden-brown ensemble matching the coat of Haliburton's goldendoodle. The uppers feature a furry, curly material to mimic his dog's luscious fur. The shoes are based in a Puma Nitro outsole and accented by black Puma logos throughout. Haliburton managed 17 points and 11 assists while rocking these during a 140-112 win over the Utah Jazz.

While we may not see these releasing to the public anytime soon, it's certainly a great memory for Tyrese Haliburton as the sneakers will have a special place in his home, much like Ames has had over the last few years. Keep it locked with our Sneakers news to see what other custom sneakers Haliburton may break out during the upcoming NBA Playoffs.