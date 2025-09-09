New Orleans Pelicans' former No. 1-overall pick Zion Williamson is still looking to find his footing as he enters his sixth year in the NBA. Over the last five seasons, Williamson has only been able to appear in 214 games, but the Duke Blue Devil is confident he can live up to his own lofty expectations. Williamson also serves as a face of Jordan Brand, preparing for another “Voodoo” release for his latest Jordan Zion 4 sneakers.

Zion Williamson signed with Jordan Brand in 2019, shortly after he was drafted to New Orleans with the first overall pick. Shortly after, the Jordan Zion 1 made its debut in 2021 and before we knew it, Williamson was already dropping his fourth signature model in January 2025. As he heads into his latest campaign, we can expect the Jordan Zion 5 to arrive sooner rather than later.

For now, the Jordan Zion 4 will sport a previously-seen “Voodoo” colorway, paying homage to New Orleans roots and the voodoo roots around the region. Previously appearing on his Jordan 1 Low PE, the “Voodoo” concept will hit the main signature line.

Jordan Zion 4 “Voodoo”

The “Voodoo” concept, typically characterized by loose stitching and earth-toned canvas materials, officially arrives in Sesame/Gum Light Brown-Black-Flash Crimson for a very clean look. We see the burlap/canvas uppers complete with random stitch marks throughout as the majority of the sneaker remains monochrome. We see a tiny pop of Flash Crimson in the translucent AirZoom unit as the shoes are finished with a gum outsole.

The Jordan Zion 4 “Voodoo” will release September 20, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $145. The shoes will see a formal drop on Nike SNKRS app and should be available at select Jordan Brand retailers in limited quantities.