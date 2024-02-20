After an impressive end to the season, the Packers will look to build on their playoff success in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In a season where expectations were tempered, the Green Bay Packers managed to impress even the most optimistic of Wisconsin football fans. The team finished the regular season at 9-8, then knocked off the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs before falling just short to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

Jordan Love proved himself to be a franchise quarterback while the young group of pass-catchers showed immeasurable growth over the season. With the year over for the Packers, it is time to turn to the upcoming offseason and the 2024 NFL Draft. Here are four sneaky good players for the Packers to target in the draft as they look to build on a strong season.

Kamren Kinchens (Safety), Miami FL

The most obvious area of need for the Packers this offseason is in the secondary. Aside from Jaire Alexander and Darnell Savage, no other safety or corner will feel their role is safe this offseason. One player that Green Bay could target in the draft is Miami safety Kamren Kinchens. The junior is a savvy ball-hawk who has 11 interceptions over the last two years (leading the ACC both years), including a pair of pick-sixes. He is also strong in run support as he loves to lower his shoulder and get involved near the line of scrimmage.

Jonathan Owens was one of Green Bay's biggest weaknesses in 2023 at the free safety position, and Kamren Kinchens is a playmaking safety who can cover the whole field.

Jordan Morgan (Offensive Tackle), Arizona

David Bakhtiari is one of the best offensive tackles in the league — that is when he is healthy. The veteran has missed all but one game in two of the last three seasons. The 32-year-old enters the last year of his contract in 2024 and could be a salary cap casualty. Even if he does stay, the Packers will want to replacement lined up for Bakhtiari when he eventually does leave. Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan was a three-year starter from the Wildcats, bouncing back from a torn ACL at the end of 2022 to earn First-Team All-Pac-12 honors in 2023.

Morgan has great athleticism and fluidity, which he demonstrates both as a run and pass-blocker. The injury history is a concern, but Morgan is a player with considerable upside who could drop to the Packers in the second round.

T.J. Tampa (Cornerback), Iowa State

Expect the Packers to take care of their needs in the secondary early in the draft. Iowa State corner T.J. Tampa stands at 6-2, 200 pounds and has the size and physicality to be a disruptive NFL corner. That is not to take away from his speed, which, while not elite, is still well above average. Tampa had 44 tackles (three for a loss) and two picks during his senior season at ISU while also recording seven passes defended. He offers the perfect combination of size, speed, and know-how to contribute immediately to this Packers pass defense.

Trey Benson (Running Back), Florida State

This Packers backfield could look very different in 2024. A.J. Dillon is a free agent and Aaron Jones is 29 and entering the final year of this contract. Jones playing alongside a new backfield mate is the most likely possibility, but the Packers could also turn to a completely new RB duo.

In terms of draft prospects, there are no elite running backs available this year. At the top of the RB big board is Trey Benson of Florida State, though he is not projected to go until the third round. Benson accumulated 1,896 yards and 23 TDs on 310 carries (6.1 YPC) over his final two years at FSU. He is an explosive and violent runner with a great combination of strength and speed. Benson will make a great complementary back to Aaron Jones in 2024 and will be able to take over full-time should Jones depart after the season.