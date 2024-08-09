The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics are almost in the books after incredible competitions and a thrilling opening ceremony featuring Snoop Dogg and a host of others. This year's Olympics have been one of the most exciting and memorable in quite some time, packed with star power provided by worldwide famous stars like Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Rebeca Andrade, LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama, Stephen Curry, Noah Lyles and many others.

The closing ceremony of the Olympics will also include world famous musical acts, led by rapper Snoop Dogg (real name Calvin Broadus), Billie Eilish, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

This year's Olympics have been marked by a strong focus on Team USA basketball and its coach Steve Kerr, who has made a variety of questionable coaching moves. Kerr followed up a big win vs. Serbia with questions of whether Thursday's game was one of the greatest of all-time.

It's been an eventful Olympics to say the least, and now Billie Eilish and Snoop Dogg are set to cap it off in style.

Closing ceremony lineup set

The closing ceremony for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics is set for Sunday, August 11 at Stade de France. The news was revealed by Variety magazine.

The ceremony will feature all three artists will be seen from Los Angeles as part of a mix of live and pre-taped performances. The producer of the show is expected to be Ben Winston, who produces the Grammy Awards and also produced the 2021 ‘Adele: One Night Only' music special.

According to the magazine, security is of the highest concern to the producers of the show. Therefore, the location of the concerts is being withheld currently.

Tom Cruise to make surprise appearance?

Actor Tom Cruise is rumored to be a part of the closing ceremony by abseiling (aka rappelling) down a rock face into the stadium.

This rumored Tom Cruise event is expected to signify the passing of the Olympic hosting duties to Los Angeles for the next Summer Olympics in 2028.

Dancers, performers and circus acts are expected to take part in the closing ceremonies as Snoop Dogg, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Billie Eilish perform.

The show will be called ‘Records' according to artistic director Thomas Jolly and will focus on science fiction, immersive dream-like scenarios. It will imagine a scenario in which viewers are taken on a journey throughout history all the way up until the present day when the Olympics are no longer around and must be reinvented.

The 2024 Olympics closing ceremony is expected to include performances from French artists as well as the aforementioned American artists. Snoop Dogg previously made headlines when he “crip walked” with the Olympic torch in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Games.