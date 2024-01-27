Snoop Dogg reveals he has been working with Dr. Dre on a new music releasing soon.

A new Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre music is upon us!

The rapper revealed on Pat McAfee's show that he's been collaborating with Dr. Dre on a new album for the past eight months. The duo plans to release a new single in the coming weeks. Snoop Dogg announced the Dr. Dre collab during his appearance while promoting his latest Prime Video movie, The Underdoggs.

"I'll let you be the first to know that I'm in the studio with Dr. Dre right now working on my follow up Doggystyle album.. We've both been watching the industry and we feel like we need to add one more piece" 🗣🗣LET'S GOOOO @SnoopDogg #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/sL6EgiHsp9 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 26, 2024

The project marks a significant development in Snoop's career. Although as of yet, there are still no details available on their new music.

But in October 2022, Snoop Dogg hinted at a Dr. Dre-produced sequel to his 1993 solo debut album, Doggystyle. And he's aiming to release it while commemorating the collection's 30th anniversary. Besides music, Snoop stay committed to his craft and it shines through as he embraces his love for staying busy, Noting the enjoyment he finds in projects like The Underdoggs, inspired by his involvement with the Snoop Youth Football League.

Reflecting on his roots, Snoop emphasized his humble beginnings as an underdog, a motif he carries into his work ethic. The film, which resonates with Snoop's personal experiences in football, showcases his dedication to giving back to the community that shaped him.

Working with children in the league, including notable alumni like Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud, has rekindled Snoop's appreciation for the discipline and respect instilled by the sport in his youth.

There's no doubt that the fans are going to witness an evolved artistic expression. But with a new Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre music, the rap music will be back with projects from icons.