Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Snow White starring Rachel Zegler got a disappointing update.

A SAG-AFTRA-caused delay

Snow White (formerly titled Disney's Snow White) was originally set for a March 22, 2024, release date. Disney now announced (via The Hollywood Reporter) that the live-action remake has been moved back a year to March 21, 2025.

The studio also moved its upcoming Pixar film, Elio, from March 1, 2024, to June 13, 2025.

This move is due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. The strike has now eclipsed 100 days and is continuing as the WGA strike just ended.

The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb is directing the live-action Snow White film. Barbie director Greta Gerwig co-wrote the script with Erin Cressida Wilson (The Girl on the Train). Aside from Zegler, Gal Gadot is set to star as the Evil Queen. Ansu Kabia, Martin Kiebba, Andrew Burnap, and Colin Michael Carmichael also star in the film. The film is a remake of Disney's iconic 1937 animated feature film, which is loosely based on the 1812 fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm.

Rachel Zegler is set to play Snow White in the live-action remake. She burst onto the screen in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story adaptation in 2021. After that, she starred in the DCU film Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Next month, Zegler will star in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes with Tom Blyth. She is also set to star in the animated film Spellbound, which just moved from Apple TV+ to Netflix.