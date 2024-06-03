Jose Mourinho has reached out to Fenerbahce fans following his appointment as the Turkish club's new head coach. The announcement marks his return to management after his time with Roma ended. ‘The Special One' has agreed to a two-year contract with Fenerbahce.

Initially, Mourinho claimed the deal was not finalized on Saturday night, but the club soon posted a video on social media confirming his appointment. Mourinho greeted the fans in the video, saying, “Merhaba [Hello] Fenerbahce fans! See you tomorrow at Kadikoy, and let’s start our journey together.”

Dünyanın En Büyük Spor Kulübünün Büyük Taraftarı! Planlarınız iptal olduysa yeni planı paylaşıyoruz. 😌🙃 2 Haziran Pazar saat 19.00’da stadımızda buluşuyoruz!💛💙 pic.twitter.com/jPOcSnzpZL — Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) June 1, 2024 Expand Tweet

Mourinho takes charge of a team that finished second in the Turkish Super Lig last season. Despite earning 99 points, Fenerbahce narrowly missed the title, finishing three points behind their rivals, Galatasaray. Mourinho's mission is to bring Fenerbahce back to the top of Turkish football.

Fenerbahce announced with the caption “Mou Time” and plans to introduce Mourinho to the fans soon. There will be pressure on Mourinho to deliver a Super Lig title.

This role marks a significant step for Mourinho, who has previously managed top clubs like Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester United. His extensive experience and impressive track record will be crucial as he takes on this new challenge in Turkey.

Mourinho's arrival has generated a lot of excitement among Fenerbahce supporters. They are hopeful that his leadership will guide the team to success. The coach will focus on improving the squad and making strategic changes to secure the league title.

Mourinho's message to the fans showed his eagerness to begin his work with the club. He is known for his ability to inspire and motivate his players, which will be essential for Fenerbahce as they aim to dethrone Galatasaray and claim the Super Lig championship.

As Mourinho prepares for his first day at Kadikoy, fans and players alike are eager to see what the future holds. The upcoming season promises to be exciting, with Fenerbahce poised to challenge for the top spot under Mourinho's guidance.

Mourinho's appointment as Fenerbahce's new head coach brings optimism and anticipation. His track record speaks for itself, and football fans worldwide will closely watch his new role in Turkey. Fenerbahce supporters look forward to seeing how Mourinho will lead their team and bring home the Super Lig title.