Sofia Richie is expecting her first child with her husband Elliot Grainge. The two got married back last year.

Sofia Richie is adding a new title to resume, and it's “mommy.” The model announced that she is welcoming a baby girl with her husband Elliot Grainge. In an interview with Vogue, she announced the new addition to the new addition to her family.

“I found out very, very early,” Sofia recalled. “I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.

“Elliot was already used to me taking tests randomly,” she explained. “So, he didn’t really flinch when I said I was checking. I was taking one of those really crappy at-home tests, and there was the faintest of lines. I was so used to seeing negatives that I knew when something looked even kind of different.”

The couple then went to the drugstore to buy more tests to confirm the results.

“He was so excited,” Richie Grainge recalled. “We spoke the whole way on the phone. And when he came home, he’s such a sweet guy he always wants to protect my emotions and expectations, so he kind of sat me down and said, ‘If these are negative, don’t be upset. Our moment will come.’ When we turned over all three tests at the same time they were all positive.

Richie spoke about the gender reveal and how she decided to announce it.

“I love the YouTubes and the TikToks—even before I was talking about getting pregnant—of gender reveals, so we had our OB text my assistant Becca [our baby’s gender], and we bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink.”

“She left out the one with the correct color inside, and Elliot and I popped it together. We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too.”

“I think it’s so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters. It was really sweet. He’s very sensitive,”she said.

The two got married last year and the model posted about their romantic engagement on Instagram.

“Forever isn't long enough @elliot,” she captioned the pic of Grainge proposing on Instagram.

Grainge posted the photo of the two kissing, revealing Richie's answer. “She said yes [3x red hearts],” he wrote beside the pic.

As for right now, the model says of the baby: “She’s growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air.”