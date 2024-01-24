Sofia Vergara's truth bomb might upset some, but it's as real as it gets

Sofia Vergara is unapologetically embracing the role her appearance played in her career, asserting that her “giant boobs and body” were her passport to fame, per TMZ. The “Griselda” actress acknowledged that her physical attributes opened doors for her, especially when she started as a model at 20. However, she emphasized that, at 51, she remains in the industry not just due to her looks but because of her personality.

In an interview with Spanish newspaper El País, Vergara revealed that she recognized her strengths early on and learned to play to them. She acknowledged the attention and different treatment she received from boys, which she identified as a result of her physical attributes. Despite this, Vergara asserted that if people only see her boobs, it's their problem.

While admitting that her appearance provided initial opportunities, Vergara credited her ability to take risks as the key to her enduring career in TV. The upcoming Netflix series “Griselda,” where Vergara transforms into the gritty titular lead based on the real-life leader of a notorious drug cartel, is one such risk she's taking.

Addressing her divorce from Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage, Vergara disclosed that their split was due to Manganiello's desire to have children. She emphasized that her career is in the entertainment industry, and the worst criticism she faces is about her looks or acting skills, which she can handle.

In this candid interview, Sofia Vergara drops a truth bomb about the role her physical attributes played in her career while highlighting the importance of her personality and willingness to take risks.