Sofia Vergara's explanation of her acting method in preparing for her Griselda role almost raised some eyebrows before it was cleared up.

Something tells me we're not in Modern Family anymore. Sofia Vergara, star of the new Netflix drug-dealing crime boss drama Griselda, told a pretty funny story to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show last week that she probably really hopes isn't taken out of context.

While delving into the process of playing Griselda Blanco, the real-life Colombian businesswoman and mother of four who masterminded a successful drug cartel in the 1970s and '80s, Vergara inadvertently gave the wrong idea about just how much of a method actress she is when it comes to her illicit new role.

She explained she “didn't know anything” when it came to drug use, and her director Andrés Baiz helped her with the role.

“I didn’t know anything. He taught me how to smoke. He taught me how to do cocaine. He taught me a lot,” she said straight-faced, to big audience laughs and a concerned Jimmy Fallon interrupting with, “Alright, hold on, hold on.”

Vergara continued, however, “It was amazing because I was 51 years old and I didn’t even know how to, you know, how to light a cigarette. I’ve never done cocaine. So it’s like, it was amazing. It was like, a great experience,” which got the audience laughing even more.

Finally, Vergara realized her words were being misunderstood and stopped to clarify. “The cocaine that I did was fake,” she explained. “But I had to pretend. The cigarettes are also fake. Everything was, it’s fake. But the acting was real.”

The miscommunication sounds like something that could have been a Modern Family storyline, but according to Sofia Vergara, there are no plans for a reboot as of yet. Fans of hers will just have to tune into Griselda on Netflix on Thursday instead.