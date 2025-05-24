Aaron Rodgers' ex is opening up about her previous relationship with the NFL star.

Former race car driver and model Danica Patrick and Rodgers dated from 2018 to 2020. In an interview with The Sage Steele Show, when asked what the most painful experience was, Patrick answered that it was her breakup with Rodgers had wore her down to nothing due to the emotional abuse.

“The breakup with Aaron in 2020, because it was sudden,” Patrick said. “It felt like it was my life. So when you live with somebody, it’s your whole life… And because the nature of the relationship was emotionally abusive, so that wore me down to nothing.”

Patrick claimed that her experience with Rodgers seemingly is not the only time the former Green Bay Packers quarterback has expressed this kind of behavior.

“Someone that you know, people could never imagine that I would lack any confidence, or belief in the simple things about who I am. Everything was torn to bits. He leaves a trail of blood. I don’t think I’m saying too much earth-shattering stuff after we — there’s been enough out there.

Despite the experience Patrick had with Rodgers, she shares a positive outlook on what the aftermath of that relationship brought her.

“But it gave me the greatest gift, which is myself. It gave me the greatest gift of how much I needed to show up for myself and take care of myself.”

Aaron Rodgers' Past Relationships

After Rodgers' relationship with Patrick ended, he went on to date actress Shailene Woodley who is known for her roles in Divergent, Big Little Lies, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and more. Rodgers and Woodley dated from 2020 to February 2022. While accepting the award for the 2020 NFL MVP, Rodgers revealed and he and Woodley were engaged.

“It's an honor to win this award for the third time,” Rodgers said at the time. “2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged.”

The engagement was called off in 2022 after the couple got back together after a short break.

Woodley hinted that the ending of her relationship with Rodgers didn't go as well either. In an interview with Outside magazine, she shared that “a really awful, traumatic thing happen in early 2022.”

“I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy,” Woodley explained. “I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment.”

However, Patrick, Woodley and Rodgers have all moved onto new relationships. The former race car driver hard launched her boyfriend reveal in a photo dump on Instagram of the pair kissing at the Burning Man festival in September. Woodley is dating Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo and they also recently went “Instagram Official.”

Rodgers is dating a woman named Brittani who he's mentioned in several interviews. Fans also speculate that the former New York Jets quarterback is married due to be spotted with a wedding band on in recent weeks.