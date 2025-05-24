LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Aces are a successful franchise, but they also know how to win in style. On Friday night, the Aces trailed the Washington Mystics in their home opener before making a comeback in the fourth quarter. Jewell Loyd sent the fans at Michelob ULTRA Arena home happy with a game-winning three-pointer in the final seconds of the contest to earn a 75-72 victory.

Aces win as Jewell Loyd sinks the clutch basket!#WNBA pic.twitter.com/XlJlOE9OK5 — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) May 24, 2025

However, this was more than just a competitive game. Michelob ULTRA Arena is located on the Las Vegas Strip at Mandalay Bay. The arena was packed on Friday night despite there being no shortage of other things to do in the city. Additionally, this Friday kicked off Memorial Day Weekend, as the city was buzzing all evening. Yet, fans were walking around Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas Aces gear in preparation for the big game.

Sure enough, the arena, as mentioned, was filled with excited fans who were ready to watch their team play. Perhaps this speaks about the growth of women's basketball overall. However, there aren't many WNBA environments that can compare to what the Aces have to offer.

Can't lie, the Aces' home opener has been electric so far#WNBA pic.twitter.com/HuV7FBpZBq — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) May 24, 2025

Michelob ULTRA Arena — which can hold up to 12,000 fans — saw almost every fan on their feet late in the fourth quarter. There is no question that the players were energized by the excitement in the building. It truly was an electric atmosphere.

After the game, fans were yelling things such as, “That's the first win of many this year” and “A'ja for MVP!”

A'ja Wilson is of course a three-time WNBA MVP. She has an argument for being considered the current face of Las Vegas sports. Wilson is the best player in the WNBA and she is a fan-favorite as well. There was no shortage of Wilson jerseys at the game on Friday.

Will the Aces win a championship in 2025? It is certainly possible. Regardless, this is a franchise that is helping the growth of women's sports to say the least. Their commitment to excellence is apparent and the results are displaying themselves.