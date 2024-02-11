Ascend the throne of hell in this devilishly good turn-based strategy game.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day by winning the hearts of the Conclave so they make you the new Lord of Hell as the Prince of Darkness mysteriously disappears. Learn how as we divulge everything you need to know about Solium Infernum, including its release date, gameplay features, story, and some trailers.

Solium Infernum Release Date: February 14, 2024

Solium Infernum Release Date Trailer

Solium Infernum will be arriving on PC through Steam on February 14, 2024. The game was developed and published by League of Geeks, the same guys who made the digital board game Armello.

Solium Infernum Story

Solium Infernum Official Cinematic Story Trailer

The Lord of Darkness has mysteriously disappeared without a trace, leaving the Infernal Throne empty – for the first time in millennia. As one of the powerful archfiends in hell, you see an opportunity to fill the power vacuum – but you’re not alone in this thought. You and other archfiends will have to struggle for power and curry the favor of the Conclave and win enough influence for them to crown you the new Ruler of Hell, and you’re willing to do whatever it takes to achieve what you desire.

Solium Infernum Gameplay

Solium Infernum Gameplay Overview Trailer

A recreation of the 2009 game of the same name by Vic Davis, Solium Infernum is an asynchronous multiplayer grand strategy game, where players take turns at the same time, adding a layer of strategy on top of the game’s complex systems. Play as one of the eight archfiends, each one with their own backstory, strengths, weaknesses, and content against up to five other players in a single session in a battle of wits, politics, and guile.

Players control legions of demons and attract the services of demonic champions – using their amassed forces to control territory. Territory directly translates to influence, and capturing territories with important structures will have the Conclave favor you as the next Lord of Darkness. However, this puts a target on your back, and all the other five archfiends can use their resources, powers, and enact events to pull you down from your leading position.

Within a perilous power struggle that concludes in just five to fifteen minutes, players will get to experience a bite-sized grand strategy game that resolves fast in spite of its complexity. Wit and guile will only get you so far – speed is also of essence.

This game appears in our list of the top upcoming 10 PC-only video games. Check out the rest and get yourself hyped for the latest video games on PC.