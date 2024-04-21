Sonic the Hedgehog is an iconic character, and actor Ben Schwartz, who plays him in the films, seems to want this part to last a lifetime.
Discussing Film released a clip of him discussing that he's all about the role and wants it to continue.
What Ben Schwartz says of his role as Sonic
“I hope that I do these movies for the rest of my life,” Schwartz said in the short snippet.
He added, “I'm so excited to be a part of it…I'm all about it.”
Ben Schwartz tells us he would love to play Sonic forever.
“I’m so excited to do more of them, it’s gotten popular enough to where we can do a spin-off!” pic.twitter.com/syT91IZOgd
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 20, 2024
Schwartz has a lot to be happy about, for the Sonic franchise has been quite successful.
The first movie, released in early 2020, made over $146M at the domestic box office and over $302M worldwide. 2022's Sonic the Hedgehog 2 made over $146M domestically and over $302M worldwide.
We're gearing up for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which will be released in theaters on December 20 this year. This sequel will include new additions, like Shadow, played by Keanu Reeves, along with returning characters.
You all thought I was gone, but I’ve just been underground. What you’ve seen from me is only a #shadow of things to come… pic.twitter.com/3W9Rh728Tt
— Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 2, 2024
Along with Schwarz and Reeves, IGN reports that Colleen O'Shaughnessey will voice Tails, and Idris Elba will voice Knuckles. James Marsden and Tika Sumpter are returning as Sonic's adoptive human parents, Tom and Maddie Wachowski. Additionally, Jim Carrey will once again play Dr. Eggman.
Other notable parts will be Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone and Tom Butler as G.U.N. Commander Walters — both are reprising their roles. Also, Alyla Browne will play Maria Robotnik. Finally, Krysten Ritter, James Wolk, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández, and Jorma Taccone are all cast, but it's unknown what parts they'll play.
The story has been a bit under wraps from Paramount Pictures and Sega, but it sounds like it's going to be quite something with such a stellar cast.
Elba said recently to Collider, “I can tease nothing. No, seriously. I don't even know what's gonna happen in it.”
He added, “No, I'm joking. I can tell you that it's super exciting. I can tell you that it really does get deeper into the universe of Sonic. I think 3's probably the one for all the real diehard Sonic fans. They're gonna get all of those Easter eggs in it.”
When discussing working with Carrey, he said, “Jim is incredible. What a performance. It's so great to work against, even though I'm never there with him, but I get to hear his voice. Bomb.”
Let's hope the newest Sonic isn't the last one for Schwartz, Carrey, Reeves — or any of the cast. After all, it seems like they all dig their parts. With so many recurring characters, there must be some magic in making these films since they keep signing back on.
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is coming out on December 20 this year.