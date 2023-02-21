Experience a cannibal-infested island once more. Here are the details for Sons of the Forest, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Sons of the Forest Release Date: February 23, 2023

Sons of the Forest comes out on February 23, 2023. It will only be available on PC.

Sons of the Forest gameplay

Sons of the Forest is, like its predecessor, a first-person open-world survival horror simulator. Players take control of a character who must survive on an island. The player must find a way to gather food, water, and various other resources to survive. There are various ways to collect these resources. Food, for example, can be foraged from the land, taken from hunted animals, or grown. Water can be collected from rivers and lakes, rainwater collectors, and more. You will also need shelter, meaning players will have to cut trees down to create housing.

Of course, these are not the only things the players need to survive. The island is filled with various dangers, ranging from cannibals to abominations and mutants. As such, the player will need to arm themselves with various weapons. These range from basic spears and bows to advanced weaponry such as guns and explosives. This advanced weaponry is a first in the series and is something the player will need. They can also build fortifications, such as walls, traps, and the like to defend against the creatures.

While the player can play this solo, they are never truly alone. Sons of the Forest also introduces AI companions into the game. As of the moment, we have information bout two of them. Kelvin, one of the people you were with on the way to the island, is one of them. Although he cannot talk, you can communicate with him via writing to make him do basic tasks. This includes finding resources, spotting enemies, and more. Virginia, on the other hand, is a three-armed, three-legged mutant you can befriend. She can hold various weapons and can help in defending your base.

As with the previous game, players can team up with their friends through multiplayer play. You will still have access to the AI companions in multiplayer, so make sure to take full advantage of that.

Sons of the Forest story

Players take control of someone tasked with finding a missing billionaire. Their last known location is a remote island, which you and your team go to. However, the helicopter you were in crashed, killing everyone but you and Kelvin. As you explore your surroundings, you realize that you have arrived on the island you needed to go to and that things are not as they seem. It is up to you to find the missing billionaire, and figure out the secrets of this Island.

