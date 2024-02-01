Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson's relationship is getting "fairly serious" according to a source close to the couple.

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson's romance is heating up, and they are getting “fairly serious,” according to a source per Us Weekly.

Back in October, the two were reportedly seen kissing in Paris during the Rugby World Cup final. This was the first time the two were linked romantically. Their romance has blossomed according to the insider who says “Things are going really well, and Sophie couldn’t be happier.”

A source says that there is “a level of familiarity with him that makes her feel comfortable” with Pearson as well as a “physical attraction.”

“But Perry treats Sophie with nothing but respect and he makes her laugh, which is also so important to her,” the source adds.

Turner “never expected to find someone she cares about this quickly.”

Earlier this month, according to a source via Us Weekly, she and Perry have “become progressively closer.” They have been seeing one another over the past couple of weeks but everything is still “fairly new.”

The source also noted that things “might be headed that way” in terms of if there is some “long term potential” but it's still “too soon” to tell at the moment. However the actress is “really happy with how things are moving along.”

Joe Jonas Files For Divorce From Sophie Turner

Back in September, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage. The couple shared a statement following the news of their divorce on social media.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” Jonas and Turner shared in a joint statement at the time. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The pair shares two daughters: Willa, 3, and Delphine, 17 months. The two met via social media in 2016 and began dating soon after. A year later they were engaged and then eloped in Las Vegas in May 2019. A month later they had an intimate ceremony Le Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France with their closest friends and family.