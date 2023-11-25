Soulja Boy responds to Kim Kardashian and North West video of them performing his song "Crank Dat," on TikTok.

Kim Kardashian and North West had fun at Thanksgiving performing songs on their joint TikTok account. They sang Mariah Carey’s 2011 duet of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and some of Justin Bieber's hits. They then switched to performing Soulja Boy’s iconic 2007, “Crank That.”

Soulja Boy caught wind of the video and reposted it with the caption, “Crank that, Kim Kardashian,” alongside an upside-down smiling emoji.

Crank that Kim Kardashian 🙃 pic.twitter.com/AszpaScE01 — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) November 24, 2023

North West: Her Future Career To Mirror Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

North West is always rapping on her joint TikTok account with her mom, Kim Kardashian. She has even been seen rapping some of her father's iconic Kanye West songs.

The rapping might help North in her career when she's older, as she told i-D magazine that pursuing a career like her dad might be in the cards for the future.

“A basketball player, a rapper… When I was 7, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side,” North revealed to the publication.

She added that she also wants to be a business owner and take over her parents' respective companies SKIMS and Yeezy.

“When I’m, like, 13, I want to walk dogs to make money to buy art supplies because everything around here is so expensive,” North says of how she plans to get her start. “So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. One day, I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner.”