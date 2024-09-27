ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a South Alabama-LSU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch South Alabama-LSU.

It might be the case that the 2024 LSU football team just isn't very good. LSU lost to USC in Week 1, in what looked like a big-boy football game. It seemed at the time that LSU's loss to USC looked really impressive. However, USC has since lost to Michigan, which makes LSU's close loss to the Trojans seem less worthy of admiration. Moreover, we have seen LSU labor to a sluggish, choppy, uneven, and not that convincing win over UCLA at home. The Tigers were tied at 17 with UCLA halfway through the game before finally finding a measure of stability and winning by a multi-score margin. This is not how LSU was supposed to look. The Tigers have not fooled anyone in the first month of their season. They were fortunate to win on the road at South Carolina, escaping largely because of the Gamecocks' many mistakes and situational failures. Not only does LSU not look like a College Football Playoff team, which is bad enough in its own right; LSU doesn't even look like a top-25 team right now. The hope for coach Brian Kelly is that LSU can make significant improvements before it is too late. Other SEC contenders such as Oklahoma, Auburn, Texas A&M, and Missouri have all looked very shaky to varying degrees this season. It's still possible that LSU could finish in the top four of the SEC behind Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee, but we will need to see major changes and transformations on this LSU roster before giving the Tigers the benefit of the doubt. Right now, they need to earn some trust and respect. They don't deserve it at the moment — not in light of the way they have played in the first month of the season. This South Alabama game is unlikely to change minds about LSU, but this much is clear: If the Tigers don't play well, the doubts surrounding them and Brian Kelly will only intensify as the season moves into October.

Here are the South Alabama-LSU College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: South Alabama-LSU Odds

South Alabama: +21.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +920

LSU: -21.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -1800

Over: 65.5 (-105)

Under: 65.5 (-115)

How to Watch South Alabama vs LSU

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why South Alabama Could Cover The Spread/Win

The LSU Tigers are just not a good team right now. Moreover, from a betting perspective, LSU is 0-4 against the spread in 2024. The Tigers lost to USC outright as a 4-point favorite. They couldn't cover a touchdown spread at South Carolina. They were 51.5-point favorites against Nicholls and didn't come remotely close to covering that spread. They were 24.5-point favorites against UCLA and couldn't cover there. South Alabama scored 87 points in a game earlier this season against an FCS cupcake. It more recently won on the road at Appalachian State, scoring 48 points in a 34-point victory. Given the potency of USA's offense and the weakness of LSU's team so far this season, South Alabama covering a 21.5-point spread seems like the likely outcome here. There's nothing to indicate or suggest that LSU will cover here.

Why LSU Could Cover The Spread/Win

LSU has heard so much about how bad it is. This team is going to get sick and tired at some point in the not-too-distant future and apply a big-time smackdown against an opponent from a smaller conference.

Final South Alabama-LSU Prediction & Pick

We usually pick sides when we do recommend specific bets, but this game has “over” written all over it. LSU should score at least 45 and USA should score at least 24.

Final South Alabama-LSU Prediction & Pick: Over 65.5