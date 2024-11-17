The South Carolina football program engaged in a highly anticipated top-25 matchup against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday evening. South Carolina trailed going down the stretch, but running back Raheim Sanders and quarterback LaNorris Sellers did something that made Gamecocks fans go electric.

Missouri led South Carolina 30-27 with less than 20 seconds left in the game. The Gamecocks faced a second and fourth situation in the red zone when Sellers took the snap and shoveled a pass to Sanders. Sanders caught the pass, found a gap, and broke multiple tackles to get into the end zone. This gave South Carolina the final 34-30 lead that won the game.

Fans on social media did not hold back their polarizing reactions to the game-winning play:

“Game of the week easily these drives were insane,” one user on X (formerly) commented under College Football Report's highlight of the play.

“South Carolina might be one of the most physical teams I've ever seen,” one user boldly proposed.

“How bout them Gamecocks,” another fan added.

As excited as South Carolina football fans were about their team's showing, Missouri observers were highly critical:

“Missouri is the fakest ranked team in the SEC,” one fan savagely commented.

“Scary [expletives] don't wanna tackle,” a seeming Missouri fan added.

“That defense is FOOD,” another fan added.

One user had a simple two-word reaction to the Tigers' poor tackling during their final defensive possession:

“Horrible tackling,” the fan commented.

The No. 24-ranked South Carolina squad improved their record to 7-3 with the win, matching Missouri's 7-3 record after their loss. It is possible and somewhat likely that the Tigers will lose their No. 23 ranking following Saturday's defeat.

LaNorris Sellers and Raheim Sanders came up clutch down the stretch, but the effort of the entire Gamecock team is what allowed them to prevail and get this crucial victory.