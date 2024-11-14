ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Missouri-South Carolina prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Missouri-South Carolina.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are a team no one wants to face right now. The Gamecocks have taken down Texas A&M. They have beaten Oklahoma by 26 points on the road. As bad as the Sooners have been this year, not many teams have beaten the Sooners by 26 in Norman. South Carolina crushed — by 21 points — a Vanderbilt team which beat Alabama and lost by only three to Texas. South Carolina played Alabama on even terms, losing to the Crimson Tide by only two points on the road. There is a lot of talent on this Gamecock roster, and on a national level, South Carolina has one of the best pass rushes in the country. This defensive line has been able to consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks. If a team has a weak offensive line, South Carolina will exploit it.

South Carolina now faces a Missouri team which has somehow lost only two games. Missouri should have lost last weekend to Oklahoma but used a late scoop-and-score touchdown to beat the Sooners. Missouri trailed in the final minutes but engineered a remarkable turnaround in a poorly-played game.

Missouri has escaped in other games this season in which it didn't play especially well. Missouri has narrowly defeated Vanderbilt at home, Boston College at home, and Auburn at home. Against Auburn, Missouri was down 17-6 but scrambled late to prevail. Missouri is definitely an example of a team whose record looks so much better than the quality of the on-field product through nine games. The defense has been solid, but the offense has been wobbly. The Tigers' offense has regressed significantly compared to 2023, but the Tigers haven't paid a severe price for that regression because they have been able to pull close games out of the fire in the fourth quarter. It will be fascinating to see if South Carolina can bring down the hammer in this game, or if Missouri can once again stay close and maybe steal the win in the final minutes.

Missouri-South Carolina Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2023. Missouri won, 34-12.

Overall Series: Missouri leads the all-time series 9-5.

Here are the Missouri-South Carolina College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Missouri-South Carolina Odds

Missouri: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +390

South Carolina: -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -530

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

How to Watch Missouri vs South Carolina

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Missouri Could Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is big. Yes, South Carolina is playing good football, and yes, South Carolina won by 21 points last week, but South Carolina's offense generally does not blow the top off a game. South Carolina did score 44 against Texas A&M, but it managed just 28 points against Vanderbilt. South Carolina did score 35 points against Oklahoma, but we have to remember that the Gamecocks scored 14 points on defensive touchdowns, meaning that their offense scored only 21 points in that game. As long as Missouri doesn't commit turnovers, the Tigers can play field-position football and make it hard for South Carolina to score. That might not lead to a Mizzou victory, but it will keep the game close.

Why South Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

South Carolina's defensive line will feast on Missouri's offensive line. The Gamecocks will force turnovers, get short fields, and score multiple touchdowns to bust this game wide open.

Final Missouri-South Carolina Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Missouri, but we don't trust the Tigers. The spread simply invites a lot of uncertainty here. We think you should pass on this one.

Final Missouri-South Carolina Prediction & Pick: Missouri +12.5