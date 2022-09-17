‘H*** no’: South Carolina football HC Shane Beamer’s NSFW response when asked if Gamecocks gave up vs. Georgia

Saturday was an ugly day for South Carolina football as they were absolutely annihilated by the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs, 48-7. To say it was an embarrassing loss would be an understatement and after the contest, head coach Shane Beamer had to answer a tough question: Did his team just throw the towel in? Beamer’s answer says it all.

Via The Athletic:

Shane Beamer was asked if he sensed any "give up" in the South Carolina locker room during the Gamecocks' 48-7 loss to Georgia. His response? "Hell no." 🎥 @chandlerdmackpic.twitter.com/3UNc7GpHkl — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) September 17, 2022

“Hell no!” the Gamecocks coach said. “What kind of question is that Phil? We’re 1-2. We’re 1-2 and we’ve got a bunch of fighters in that room. And ‘give up’ … that’s not a part of this football program. Get out of here, man.”

Beamer was livid with that question, saying South Carolina football has a “bunch of fighters in that locker room”. After all, they’re just 1-2. Although it is a brutal loss, there is so much season ahead of them.

That being said, quarterback Spencer Rattler struggled to get anything going against a stout Bulldogs defense. He was intercepted twice and completed just 13 of 25 passes for 118 yards. Not exactly efficient. The Gamecocks just aren’t at the level of Georgia, who have outscored their opponents 130-10 so far. South Carolina football can definitely be upset about the outcome, but they need to realize there is a ton of work to do. Plus, the team was missing a ton of defensive regulars, which didn’t help their case by any means.

On a more positive note, the Gamecocks have a couple of matchups ahead they should win. Week 4 is a clash with Charlotte, while Week 5 is South Carolina State. Hopefully, Beamer’s group can bounce back and use this Georgia loss as motivation to improve moving forward. That’s about the only way to look at it right now.