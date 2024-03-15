It is the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament as South Carolina faces Auburn. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a South Carolina-Auburn prediction, pick, and how to watch.
South Carolina got here after finishing 25-6 in the regular season, but 13-5 in conference play. After a four-way tie for second place in the SEC, tiebreakers would place them as the fifth seed in the tournament. That would require a second-round game, against South Carolina. There they would face Auburn. It was a tight first half, with South Carolina leading by just three at the half. They would take off in the second half though, winning the game 80-66.
Meanwhile, Auburn finished 24-7 on the year, and 13-5 in conference play. They would end up with the fourth seed in the SEC tournament. While they had extra time off, they came into the game a winner of four of the last five. They defeated Georgia twice, Mississippi State, and Missouri in there, with the only loss being on the road to Tennessee by eight. These two teams clashed just once in the regular season, with Auburn taking a 101-61 victory at home.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: South Carolina-Auburn Odds
South Carolina: +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +260
Auburn: -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -330
Over: 141.5 (-115)
Under: 141.5 (-105)
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Auburn
Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win
South Carolina comes in ranked 47th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 43rd in adjusted offense efficiency while sitting 51st in adjusted defensive efficiency. South Carolina is 174th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 143rd in effective field goal percentage. Still, they move the ball well, sitting 43rd in assists per game and 21sr is assist to assist-to-turnover ratio. Meechie Johnson comes in leading the team in points per game this year. He comes in with 14.1 points per game this year. Johnson also has 2.9 assists per game this year. Meanwhile, B.J. Mack comes in with 13.6 points per game. Ta'Lon Cooper comes in leading the team in assists this year with 4.3 per game. He is also shooting 47.7 percent from the field and has 9.8 points per game.
South Carolina is 125th in rebounds per game this year. They are 228th in defensive rebound percentage this year. Collin Murray-Boyles leads the way here, coming in with 5.8 rebounds per game, while also adding 10.8 points per game this year. Meanwhile, BJ Mack, Ta'Lon Cooper, and Meechie Johnson all have over four rebounds per game this year. Murray-Boyles is the best on the offensive glass though, with over two offensive rebounds per game.
South Carolina is 27th in opponent points per game this year while sitting 46th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Collin Murray-Boyles leads the way with 1.1 steals per game while also having .9 blocks per game. Further, Meechie Johnson comes in with .9 steals per game.
Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win
Auburn is ranked fourth in KenPom's adjusted efficiency running this year, sitting 13th in adjusted offensive efficiency and sixth in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Auburn is 11th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting eighth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio. John Broome is the leader of the offense in terms of points per game. He comes in with 16.3 points per game this year while shooting 54.5 percent on the year. Second on the team is Jaylin Williams. He is averaging 12.9 points per game, while also shooting 57.7 percent this year. Meanwhile, Tre Donaldson leads the team assists this year. He has 3.2 assists per game this year while scoring 6.6 points per game.
Auburn is 49th in the nation in rebounds per game this year, while sitting 65th in the nation in offensive rebounding rate this year. Broome and Williams lead the way here as well. Broome comes into the game with 8.5 rebounds per game on the season. Further, he is averaging over two offensive rebounds per game this year. Williams is second on the team with 4.4 rebounds per game on the season.
On defense, Auburn is 66th in opponent points per game this year, while sitting second in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. K.D. Johnson leads the way in steals this year, coming away with 1.2 steals per game while having just .9 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, Johni Broome has been great on the defensive end as well. He has .9 steals per game this year while adding 2.3 blocks per game this year.
Final South Carolina-Auburn Prediction & Pick
The first game between these two was a blowout. This will not be a blowout here, but Auburn should come away with a win. This game should still see plenty of points. Auburn is a great offensive team and will be able to hit the South Carolina defense. South Carolina moves the ball well too, and should be able to score. Take the over in this one.
Final South Carolina-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Over 141.5 (-115)