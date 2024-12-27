ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It'll be a battle of two 9-3 teams as the South Carolina Gamecocks face the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. South Carolina will have some motivation for this game, as they felt they should be included in the College Football Playoff but were on the outside looking in. The transfer portal hasn't done too much damage to either team. The only difference-making absences are Kyle Kennard and possibly Raheim Sanders for South Carolina and Pat Bryant for Illinois. They'll miss the game because of the upcoming draft, not the transfer portal. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a South Carolina-Illinois prediction and pick.

Here are the South Carolina-Illinois College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: South Carolina-Illinois Odds

South Carolina: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -345

Illinois: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +270

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Illinois

Time: 3 PM ET/noon PT

TV: ABC

Why South Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

South Carolina is on a six-game winning streak, which includes three victories over Top 25 opponents and a near-upset of Alabama. It's hard not to look back at the failed-two-point conversion against the Crimson Tide and see the difference between the Gamecocks making the College Football Playoff.

South Carolina's defense will get help from the absence of Pat Bryant, who will miss the game to prepare for the draft. Bryant was an all-Big Ten receiver, recording 54 receptions, 984 yards, and ten touchdowns this season.

The Gamecocks know that redshirt freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers will return to them next season after signing a deal with the NIL collective. Sellers was a dual-threat monster this season, recording 2,274 yards through the air with 17 touchdowns and 655 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. The question is whether Sellers and new offensive coordinator Mike Shula can get on the same page after their former OC left for the Appalachian State head coaching gig. South Carolina believes they can succeed against Illinois' defense, as the Fighting Illini allowed 59 points over their final two games.

Why Illinois Could Cover The Spread/Win

The loss of Kennard and Sanders will be detrimental to South Carolina's goal of winning their seventh straight game. Kennard was the Gamecocks' top defensive player this season and won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation's top defensive player with 11.5 sacks. Sanders also announced his intention to enter the NFL Draft, which will likely mean he won't play in this game. Sanders was second-team all-SEC with 881 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Losing him would put a lot on Sellers and help the struggling Illinois defense.

Luke Altmyer will also return to Illinois, which is massive for their chances next season. He had 2,543 yards, 21 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He'll miss his top target, Bryant, but he has some other good options in Zakhari Franklin, Aidan Laughery, and Josh McCray.

Final South Carolina-Illinois Prediction & Pick

South Carolina's defense could struggle with losing Kennard, allowing Illinois to score plenty of points. Neither of the teams' offenses is too short in this game, and Illinois' recent defensive woes will benefit South Carolina. Take this game to feature plenty of points.

Final South Carolina-Illinois Prediction & Pick: Over 47.5 (-110)