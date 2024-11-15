ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an SEC-Big Ten Battle as South Carolina plays Indiana. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a South Carolina-Indiana prediction and pick.

South Carolina enters the game sitting at 2-1 on the year. They opened the season with a disappointing loss to North Florida, falling 74-71. They would rebound though, winning over South Carolina State and Towson, both by 20 or more points. Meanwhile, Indiana is 2-0 on the year. They opened the season with a 19-point win over SIU Edwardsville and then would take a 35-point win over Eastern Illinois.

This will be the fourth time that these two teams have faced off. The first meeting was in 1972 when South Carolina won 88-85. They would face once again in 1973, with Indiana winning 84-71. The last time these two faced off was in 1998. Indiana won that match 76-55.

Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

South Carolina is ranked 62nd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They sit 115th in offensive efficiency while sitting 22nd in defensive efficiency. South Carolina is led by their defense this year. They are 65th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 32nd in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, opponents average just 9.3 assists per game against South Carolina, 41st in the nation.

Collin Murray-Boyles has led the way for South Carolina this year. He is scoring 21 points per game this year while adding 10.7 rebounds per game this year. Further, he is assing two assists, a steal, and 1.3 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Nick Pringle. Pringle is scoring 8,7 points per game but adds 7.3 rebounds per game on the season. Further, he has 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.

In the backcourt, Jacobi Wright leads the way. He is scoring 16 points per game this year, while he has added two rebounds and 3.7 assists on the year. Jamarii Thomas has scored 10.7 points per game while adding 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and two steals per game. Still, he has struggled with turnovers, having 3.3 per game this year. Finally, Zachary Davis has been solid. He is scoring eight points per game, but adding 5.3 rebounds per game, with three assists and a steal this year.

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread/Win

Indiana is ranked 41st in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They sit 51st in offensive efficiency while sitting 29th in defensive efficiency. Indiana has been impressive on offense this year, sitting 50th in the nation in points per game, but ninth in the nation in assists per game, and tenth in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 19th in opponent points per game, and 25th in opponent effective field goal percentage.

Mackenzie Mgbako has led the way for Indiana. He is scoring 24.5 points per game this year while adding eight rebounds per game. He also has two assists and 1.5 steals per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Oumar Ballo and Malik Reneau. Ballo is adding 16 points per game, while also having 7.5 rebounds per game. Ballo also adds two assists and two blocks a game. Reneau also has 16 points per. game, while adding 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, two steals, and 1.5 blocks per game.

While the frontcourt does the heavy lifting, Myles Rice leads the backcourt. He is scoring just eight points per game but adds 2.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Meanwhile, Trey Galloway leads the team in assists this year. He comes in with just 5.5 points per game but also has 1.5 rebounds and one steals. Still, the focus of his game is his 8.5 assists per game this year. Finally, Kanaan Carlyle has been solid in the rotation this year. He is scoring just three points per game but adds 3.5 rebounds, two assists, and a steal this year.

Final South Carolina-Indiana Prediction & Pick

South Carolina is led by their defense. They have done a great job keeping scoring down and forcing bad shots. Still, Indiana has been better in that regard. Further, they are the much better offensive team. They are tenth in the nation in field goals made per game, and fourth in overall shooting per game. Indiana does not turnover the ball much, sitting 50th in assist-to-turnover ratio. Indiana is also seventh in the nation in defensive rebounds per game this year. Expect that domination to continue in this one, and take Indiana.

Final South Carolina-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Indiana -7.5 (-110)