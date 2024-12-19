ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back once again to bring you our final betting prediction and pick of Friday's College Basketball slate as we look towards this next cross-conference matchup. The Southern University Jaguars (5-5) will visit the Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4) in a close game on the betting lines. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Southern-LMU prediction and pick.

The Southern Jaguars most recently dropped a game to No. 17 Ole Miss 74-61, breaking a four-game winning streak for the Jags prior to that. After a rocky start to the season, they've gone 5-2 over their last seven games with both losses coming to a ranked opponent. They'll look to mount an upset effort as the short road underdogs.

The Loyola Marymount Lions most recently defeated Santa Barbara 60-58 to mark their third-straight victory. They've now won five of their last six contests with the lone loss coming against Colorado State. They'll look to continue climbing the WCC rankings as the betting favorites at home.

Here are the Southern-LMU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Southern-LMU Odds

Southern: +6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +245

LMU: -6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -310

Over: 138.5 (-110)

Under: 138.5 (-110)

How to Watch Southern vs. LMU

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN+, Regional Coverage

Why Southern Will Cover The Spread/Win

Despite losing by double-digits to No. 17 Ole Miss, the Southern Jaguars managed to keep the game close despite underperforming in most statistical categories. They only shot 30% from three and 37% from the field, a stern deficit from their averages of 34% from three and 46% from the field. It's not likely that they'll have another down shooting day as this team has been good about bouncing back from losses and finding their groove once again. Expect a much better performance from the Jaguars this time around.

The Jags will look towards Jordan Johnson and Michael Jacobs as their leading scorers ahead of this contest, both averaging 11.1 points per game. Forward DeMariee Jones has been a menace in the point for them and has been the main reason this team is able to compete on the glass with some of their tougher opponents. Look for the Jaguars to spread the floor with their guard play as they work the ball inside and try to find attempts at the free throw line.

Why LMU Will Cover The Spread/Win

Loyola Marymount is currently averaging 70.2 PPG and they'll need their offense to wake up ahead of this meeting. While they've won their last three, their opponents had a combined 14 wins between them and LMU won't have the same luxuries against a very solid and fundamental Southern team. As the betting favorites, they've gone 3-1 on the year with a 4-2 record at home. Expect them to look towards Will Johnston and Caleb Stone-Carrawell to lead them in this offensive charge.

The Lions are averaging 6.3 SPG and 4.5 BPG while notching only 11.1 turnovers per game. They do a great job of maximizing their possessions and with a veteran group of players, they're always making the right decision in terms of finding the open man and looking for high-percentage looks. Expect another solid performance out of this team as they try to cover a short betting spread.

Final Southern-LMU Prediction & Pick

This should be another fun matchup to close the slate of action and given the betting odds, the Southern Jaguars could stand to keep this a close game through both halves. They've been more resilient in terms of their defense and while LMU does a better job of sharing the ball and finding open players, Southern should be the team leading the hustle stats given their athleticism on defense.

Southern has gone 5-2 ATS on the road this season and we like their odds in this one. Let's roll with Southern to cover the spread for our final prediction.

Final Southern-LMU Prediction & Pick: Southern +6.5 (-102)