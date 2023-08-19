It's a finals showdown between two European giants! Catch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup series come to an end with this Spain-England final along with our odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Spain, a team that had never advanced beyond the Round of 16 in previous tournaments, has been on a remarkable run in the current competition, winning five out of six matches. Their only setback was a 4-0 defeat to Japan on July 31, but they bounced back strongly by winning their next three games, including a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Sweden in the semifinals.

England, who finished third in the 2015 World Cup in Canada, have also been in excellent form, winning five out of six matches. They faced a tough challenge in the Round of 16 against Nigeria, where they had to settle for a draw before eventually prevailing 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Spain-England Odds

Spain: +170

England: +175

Draw: +195

Over 2.5 Goals: +150

Under 2.5 Goals: -200

How To Watch Spain vs. England

TV: FOX Network, Peacock, Telemundo, Universo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, TUDN USA, ViX

Stream: fuboTV, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Latino, YouTube, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, ViX+

Time: 6 AM ET / 3 AM PT

Why Spain Will Beat England

Spain has been a dominant force in the Women's World Cup, scoring an impressive 17 goals in their six games so far. This is a significant improvement from their previous two World Cup campaigns, where they only managed to score six goals across seven games. However, their defense has been somewhat shaky, conceding seven goals in the tournament, which is the most by any team to reach the final since Norway in 1991, who let in eight.

Despite their defensive frailties, Spain has played with confidence throughout the tournament and is expected to stick to their possession-based style of play when they take on England. Their ability to build from the back and execute sophisticated passing patterns could pose a challenge to England's more direct approach. This was evident in Spain's 2-1 victory in the semis, getting 63% ball possession, 78% passing accuracy, and 13 total shots with Salma Paralluelo and Olga Carmona appearing in the scoresheet.

Spain's attacking prowess has been on full display in the tournament, with nine players contributing to their goal tally. One of their key players is 33-year-old forward Jennifer Hermoso, who has scored three goals and provided two assists in six matches. In the 5-0 win over Zambia, she scored twice and added an assist on five shots, three of which were on target. She was also instrumental in the quarterfinal victory over the Netherlands, providing an assist on four shots.

Another player who has been impressive for Spain is 25-year-old midfielder Aitana Bonmati, who has also scored three goals and provided two assists in the tournament. In the Round of 16 win over Switzerland, she scored two goals and added two assists on five shots, three of which were on target. Overall, Spain's attacking depth and quality could prove to be a decisive factor in the final.

Why England Will Beat Spain

England has been in exceptional form, winning all six of their matches in the Women's World Cup. This will be their first appearance in the tournament's final, but their coach Sarina Wiegman has previous experience, having led the Netherlands to the final in 2019. Although they lost that final to the United States, Wiegman is now aiming for victory against Spain. If England emerges triumphant, they will join Germany as the only teams to win the Women's World Cup as reigning European champions, a feat Germany achieved in 2003 and 2007.

In the semi-final match against co-hosts Australia, England performed remarkably. Goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, and Alessia Russo secured a memorable 3-1 victory in front of 75,000 fans. The Lionesses dominated the game with 58% ball possession, 15 total shots (12 from inside the box), and an impressive 83% passing accuracy.

England's offensive prowess has been a key factor in their success. They have three players who have scored three goals each in the tournament, and an additional four players who have found the back of the net at least once. Forward Lauren James, who missed the quarterfinal and semifinal due to a two-game ban, is expected to make her return for the final. Despite her absence, she has been outstanding with three goals and three assists in the Women's World Cup. In a group-stage match against China, she scored two goals and provided three assists.

Another influential player for the Lionesses is forward Lauren Hemp. The 23-year-old has scored a goal in three of the last four matches, including a goal and an assist in the semi-final win over Australia. She has been clinical with her shooting, taking three shots, two of which were on target. Hemp also contributed a goal in the quarterfinal victory over Colombia, showcasing her consistent impact on the team's attacking play.

Final Spain-England Prediction & Pick

Spain and England are sure to deliver a high-scoring match in this high-stakes game. However, the Red One will just edge out the Lionesses by a tiny margin and get this win.

Final Spain-England Prediction & Pick: Spain (+170), Over 2.5 goals (+150)